#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS

Firms expand financial services amid pandemic

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - January 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Companies continue to expand and innovate the delivery of financial services through digital channels amid the mobility restrictions brought about by the  COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharoakh Charna, industry lead for FSI of Cisco APJC, said companies continued to look at technologies that made business continuity possible, and innovations to provide seamless financial services to Filipinos in the pandemic and beyond.

“[The pandemic] allowed us to realize all the transformations that we wanted to do or were holding back to do. The transition towards the better normal helped move the banking industry forward,” Charna said during Cisco’s webinar series “New Normal Trends & Opportunities for the Philippine Financial Services.”

A recent study of Southeast Asia showed that 40 million new users in the region connected to the internet last year, four times compared to 2019.

With half coming from rural locations, Charna expects the figure to grow 10 times or more by 2024.

Ariel Roda, chief information officer at Philippine Bank of Communications, said  aggressive push for digitization gave the bank a headstart when lockdown restrictions were put in place.

“Months prior to the pandemic, we’ve been able to set up a lot of alternative channels – digital and self-service – by which our customers, consumers and corporates would continue receiving our services,” Roda said.

Roda said the bank was able to communicate with clients via digital channels.

Roda cited the convenience of opening a bank account via an app in just 15 minutes compared to filling up multiple pages of physical forms.

On the other hand, mobile payment service GCash sees further growth as Filipinos move online – boasting a 1-trillion gross transaction value in 2020 or double the total of its performance in the past three years.

GCash vice president for key merchants and acquirers Ana Pascual said the company has over 27 million registered users, so much more than it was before the pandemic.

“Everyone learned how to buy their essentials online, pay their bills online.  Thankfully, we have developed these products for the convenience of people not leaving their homes to do things, and in this particular situation, that’s exactly what was called for,” Pascual said.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP probes EastWest deposits taken by missing staff
BSP probes EastWest deposits taken by missing staff
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday it is now investigating reports about missing deposit funds of some clients...
Business
fbfb
Still 'premature' to say missing EastWest bank deposits were stolen &mdash; BSP
Still 'premature' to say missing EastWest bank deposits were stolen — BSP
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The central bank said it is still too early to conclude that the missing deposit funds of two clients of EastWest Banking...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Dirty money&rsquo; deals breach P1 trillion mark
‘Dirty money’ deals breach P1 trillion mark
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Proceeds from money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing across the financial ecosystem have breached...
Business
fbfb
MerryMart ventures into wholesale trade
MerryMart ventures into wholesale trade
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp., the grocery chain of tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is expanding into wholesale operations,...
Business
fbfb
Lessons from an interview
By Francis J. Kong | January 16, 2021 - 12:00am
I enjoyed the interview conducted by David Rubenstein, and his subject at that time happened to be the wealthiest person in the world Jeff Bezos.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government collects P131 billion from fuel marking
Government collects P131 billion from fuel marking
By Mary Grace Padin | 42 minutes ago
The government has seen a huge improvement in the volume of fuel declared and in oil duties and taxes collected since the...
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Smart finish 2020 network rollout on strong note
PLDT, Smart finish 2020 network rollout on strong note
By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. ended 2020 strong in terms of enhancing their...
Business
fbfb
ADB, EIB to finance &lsquo;blue economy&rsquo; investments
ADB, EIB to finance ‘blue economy’ investments
By Czeriza Valencia | 42 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has formed a partnership with the European Investment Bank to finance ocean economy investments...
Business
fbfb
Lawmakers seek amendments to Oil Deregulation Law
Lawmakers seek amendments to Oil Deregulation Law
By Edu Punay | 42 minutes ago
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have pushed for amendments in the Oil Deregulation Law amid unrestrained oil price...
Business
fbfb
DOT optimistic on dive tourism
DOT optimistic on dive tourism
By Catherine Talavera | 42 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism remains optimistic about the country’s dive tourism, driven by its many offerings to di...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with