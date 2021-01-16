DPWH, CRBC ink P19.3 billion contract for Samal-Davao connector bridge

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC) have signed a P19.32-billion design and build contract for the 3.98-kilometer Samal Island to Davao City Connector (SIDC) project.

DPWH Undersecretary for unified project management office operations Emil Sadain said CRBC is one of the three shortlisted contractors for the SIDC project. It bagged the design and build contract for the project following procurement activities held in November and December last year.

Sadain said once the detailed engineering design for the SIDC is completed, CRBC would commence the 54-month civil works stage of the project.

“We are more than excited to announce that with the signed contract, we can now apply for the loan agreement with the People’s Republic of China through China International Development Cooperation Agency to proceed with the detailed engineering design of the Samal Island to Davao City Connector Project,” Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said.

The SIDC is envisioned as a modern bridge that will connect the Samal Circumferential Road in Barangay Limao, Samal to Davao City in between R. Castillo-Daang Maharlika junction.

Its main span measures 250 meters and has a vertical navigation clearance of up to 47 meters crossing over Pakiputan strait. The bridge will also be supported by two pylons with a height of 73 meters.

“Brighter future is ahead especially in tourism with the implementation of the toll-free four-lane bridge that will significantly improve mobility and bring down travel time of around 25,000 daily motorists to only two to five minutes between Davao City in Davao del Sur and Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte,” Villar said.