NLEX to complete 3 major projects this year
These projects are the Subic Freeport Expressway capacity expansion, Candaba Viaduct upgrade and NLEX Connector.
STAR/File
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - January 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. unit NLEX Corp. is poised to complete three major road projects this year which will improve traffic flow and enhance safety of motorists.

These projects are the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) capacity expansion, Candaba Viaduct upgrade and NLEX Connector.

“These infrastructure works are intended to further improve traffic flow and connectivity, as well as promote road safety for hundreds of thousands of motorists using these critical arteries in Central and Northern Luzon,” NLEX president and general manager Luigi Bautista said.

The P1.6 billion SFEX capacity expansion project, which is 92 percent done, is slated for completion withn the first quarter.

NLEX said the new and expanded SFEX would complement Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority’s infrastructure program once finished.

It will accommodate the growing number of traffic while promoting road safety and facilitate passage for truckers and merchants, delivering essential goods in and out of the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The project includes the addition of two expressway lanes and construction of two bridges and a new tunnel that will increase road capacity from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction.

It also involves the installation of expressway-standard LED lighting for safer night driving and the raising of elevation of the Maritan Highway-Rizal Highway-Tipo Road junction for better flood management.

NLEX is also undertaking a series of upgrades on the five-kilometer Candaba Viaduct to maintain its long-term serviceability and ensure the safety and comfort of motorists.

Built in the 1970s, the Candaba Viaduct has served as a vital link between Metro Manila, and Central and North Luzon road corridor.

