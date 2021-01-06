#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government debt accumulates to P10.13 trillion in November
Since the beginning of last year, obligations accumulated by a whopping 31.1% “owing to higher funding requirements to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other socio-economic measures,” the Treasury said in a statement.
STAR/File
Government debt accumulates to P10.13 trillion in November
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government debt sustained an uptrend in November towards a new record-high, an expected consequence of falling tax receipts and a hefty pandemic bill that just keeps on rising.

The state’s outstanding liabilities reached P10.13 trillion as of end-November, up 1.1% from the preceding month, latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of last year, obligations accumulated by a whopping 31.1% “owing to higher funding requirements to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other socio-economic measures,” the Treasury said in a statement. 

With no end in sight yet for the coronavirus health crisis, the debt stock likely increased further into the last month of the year with the government projecting yearend obligations to hit P10.14 trillion.

By end-2021, Treasury expects debt to rise further to P11.98 trillion.

Broken down, local debts continued to grow month-on-month in November while a rallying peso against the US dollar helped bring down the amount of foreign obligations. Peso-denominated obligations represent a chunk of the debt with 71% share against external debt’s 29%.

More specifically, domestic liabilities inched up 1.6% month-on-month to P7.19 trillion. Year-to-date, local borrowings surged 40.3% from end-2019 just before the pandemic prompted a global fundraising race to meet rising public demands.

In November alone, local debts climbed due to net proceeds worth P114.56 billion from issuance of government securities. The government borrow weekly from domestic investors by selling Treasury bonds and bills. In total, P6.65 trillion in domestic debts were in the form of securities as of end-November.

The remaining balance in peso obligations were in the form of loans, the bulk of which came from the central bank last October at P540 billion. These cash advances were already paid last December 29, and would have likely materially pushed down debt in the last month of the year. An additional P948 million were loans from other institutions.

Meanwhile, foreign debts inched down 0.3% month-on-month in November to P2.94 trillion after the peso appreciated to an average of P48.085 to a dollar against October’s P48.396. With a strong currency, government would need to shell out fewer pesos to meet its external obligations. 
 
That said, for the first 11 months, foreign liabilities remained up 13% from end-2019 level, data showed. During that same period, program loans added P364.64 billion, while the more specific project loans contributed fresh P32.93 billion.

Apart from loans, proceeds from bond issuances abroad worth P186.06 billion added to the existing debt pile as of November, Treasury figures showed.

The government typically borrows from foreign and local markets to bridge its budget deficit and pay up old debts. But last year, borrowings soared as government expected to widen its budget gap to a record 7.6% of economic output. 

Large borrowings, in turn, are slowly translating into bigger debts, all while the economy shrinks into recession. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shortchanging Imperial Manila
By Boo Chanco | January 6, 2021 - 12:00am
A column I wrote about the Metro Manila commuter rail drew an email from a reader who thinks Metro Manilans are being shortchanged in the allocation of tax money for infrastructure.
Business
fbfb
SC halts move to tax POGOs
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The controversial Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators industry scored a major victory yesterday after the Supreme Court...
Business
fbfb
Philippines must prepare for future shocks – Diokno
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Philippines need to harness significant lessons from the pandemic to prepare for future shocks, according to BSP Governor...
Business
fbfb
‘Negative interest rates to stay until Phl recovers’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen keeping real interest rates in negative territory to help the country recover from...
Business
fbfb
Stocks fall back as investors turn to US markets
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Share prices retreated yesterday as investors rushed to unload their holdings and shifted focus to the bullish US market...
Business
fbfb
Latest
After PhilHealth, lawmakers now seek to stop SSS rate hike
By Xave Gregorio | 15 minutes ago
However, the increase in SSS monthly contribution to 13% from 12% is already being enforced.
Business
fbfb
Trump targets Chinese apps as his days in office dwindle
By Glenn Chapman | 2 hours ago
The executive order is to take effect in 45 days, just weeks after Trump is replaced in the White House by President-elect...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus variant leaves Philippines unfazed to reopen further
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
There’s no stopping the Philippines from slowly reopening the economy further this year even with new and more contagious...
Business
fbfb
Safeguard duties seen to hinder auto sector recovery
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Local automakers yesterday warned that the government’s decision to impose provisional safeguard duties on vehicle imports...
Business
fbfb
Inflation highest in nearly 2 years
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
Prices of basic goods and services went up for the third straight month in December to reach a near two-year high at 3.5 percent,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with