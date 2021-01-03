LGUs ordered to set up business one-stop shops

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is urging all local government units (LGUs) to fully implement the business one-stop shop (BOSS) for business registration and license renewal or they face formal investigation for non-compliance.

With BOSS, business registrations can be done in just one step and completed in less than a day.

In a Viber message, ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said all LGUs are reminded to have the BOSS in place for this year’s registration of businesses and renewal of licenses.

“ARTA shall be conducting a series of on the spot surprise inspections starting first working week of January, especially to NCR (National Capital Region) cities and other highly urbanized cities,” he said.

During the inspection, he said ARTA would have an audit on the requirements of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act and other existing policies of the agency, as well as of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the BOSS.

In particular, ARTA would check if LGUs comply with the following: single window for submission of all requirements, unified application form; three-step process of submission, assessment or payment and release; clear and complete citizen’s charter, integrated barangay clearance in the BOSS, inclusion of fire safety inspection or evaluation clearance in the BOSS and processing of application no more than three days.

“Deficient LGUs shall receive notice of deficiencies and may be subjected to a formal investigation which may result to an administrative case,” Belgica said.

He said LGUs also have to put in place their electronic BOSS by June 17 this year.

For the electronic BOSS, LGUs can use the electronic business permitting and licensing system developed by the DICT for free.

The requirement to have the electronic BOSS is in line with the President’s directive for easier and faster transactions with government agencies by bringing the services online.

Under RA 11032, the aim is to curb red tape in government processes by setting a period within which transactions should be completed.

In particular, simple transactions should be completed in three working days, complex transactions in seven working days, and those considered highly technical within 20 working days.