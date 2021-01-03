#VACCINEWATCHPH
Century Properties pushes expansion, diversification
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - January 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Century Properties Group (CPG) of the Antonio family will diversify its portfolio for further expansion and continue re-aligning strategies to meet changing consumer needs and be of better service to its customers.

“Recognizing that there will be economic challenges, CPG will remain strong by diversifying its portfolio for further expansion, while reducing its carbon footprint and creating buildings with the future of the planet in mind,” the company said.

CPG pushed through with business expansion plans last year despite the challenging business environment brought about by COVID-19.

Aside from growing its commercial leasing business and affordable housing portfolio, it also maintained the healthy sales of its in-city vertical developments.

In the first half of 2020, CPG posted P1.6 billion in reservation sales, equivalent to 1,925 homes or 651 units under its in-city vertical developments business and 1,274 house and lot units under PHirst Park Homes.

PHirst Park Homes, the company’s affordable housing brand, for instance, launched its sixth and seventh horizontal community last year – in Nasugbu, Batangas and in Magalang, Pampanga, respectively.

The housing brand maintained its sales momentum as it posted reservation sales of P3.12 billion from its first six projects in Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Batangas for the first six months of 2020.

For the commercial leasing business, CPG acquired the 40 percent stake of joint venture partner Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary in the ecozone-accredited Century Diamond Tower in Makati City.

In addition to these accomplishments, CPG also turned over 1,200 units last year. Another 1,600 units will be turned over from February to April in 2021 as well. Construction is ongoing at Commonwealth by Century in Quezon City, Batulao Artscapes in Nasugbu, Batangas and Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga.

CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP
Philstar
