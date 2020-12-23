#VACCINEWATCHPH
PLDT, Smart secure record number of cell site permits
Smart since July has secured over 2,500 permits to build more cell sites, while PLDT has secured around 4,000 permits to improve customer experience across the country.
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. have secured a record high number of permits to build more cell sites in the second half, citing the government’s help for the accelerated process.

Smart since July has secured over 2,500 permits to build more cell sites, while PLDT has secured around 4,000 permits to improve customer experience across the country.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the lockdowns, we managed to ramp up our network rollout, with the help of government. We are really thankful for the government’s help in making it easier for us to build our network,” Smart president and CEO and PLDT chief revenue officer Alfredo Panlilio said.

PLDT lauded the Anti-Red Tape Authority’s issuance of its joint memorandum circular in August, which helped streamline permitting process for cell sites.

Smart has over 10,000 sites across the country to date, including more than 700 new cell sites fired up this year despite mobility restrictions and supply chain challenges due to COVID-19.

PLDT said the new cell sites would help Smart increase its LTE population coverage, cover more municipalities and provide more capacity for dense areas.

For next year, Smart is targeting to roll out an additional 2,000 cell sites.

PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, for its part, remains the most extensive in the country at more than 422,000 kilometers.

The company is further increasing the capacity of its fiber-to-the-home network and laying out additional ports in 2021.

PLDT’s rollout of its home broadband service is expected to reach 48 percent of the total cities and municipalities nationwide by end of the year, serving the data connectivity needs of customers as they work and study from home.

