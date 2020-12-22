#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
First Gen selects global contractors for LNG terminal
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - December 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has selected three preferred global contractors to build its offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, First Gen said its wholly owned unit FGEN LNG Corp. has completed the initial evaluation for the charter of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The subsidiary has selected three preferred bidders to continue to the next stage of its binding tender process, namely BW Gas Limited, Dynagas Ltd., and Hoegh LNG Asia Pte Ltd.

BW Gas Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BW Group, and is involved in the global market of transportation and floating regasification services of LNG, including construction, ownership, and operation of FSRUs and other LNG carriers.

Based in Athens, Greece, Dynagas Ltd. is a LNG maritime transportation company, which manages a fleet of LNG carriers (15 on the water and two under construction) on long term charters.

Hoegh LNG Asia Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hoegh LNG Limited, which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Oslo stock exchange listed Hoegh LNG Holdings. Hoegh LNG Holdings, which specializes in the global market of transportation and floating regasification services of LNG.

The Lopez firm said the FSRU that FGEN LNG is seeking to charter would provide LNG storage and regasification services in respect of FGEN LNG’s Interim Offshore LNG Terminal that it is developing at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City.

The Interim Offshore LNG Terminal consists of construction works necessary to modify the existing liquid fuel jetty that will enable it to become multiple-use, and build an adjunct onshore gas receiving facility to receive and deliver gas to end-users.

The project will allow FGEN LNG to accelerate its ability to introduce LNG to the Philippines as early as the third quarter of 2022, to serve the natural gas requirements of existing and future gas-fired power plants of third parties and its affiliates.

A FSRU is a LNG carrier (LNGC) capable of storing LNG and which has an onboard regasification plant capable of returning LNG into a gaseous state and then supplying it directly into the gas network.

A typical FSRU has a storage capacity of between 125,000 cubic meters` and 170,000 cubic meters.

According to the International Gas Union World LNG Report-2020 Edition, approximately six percent of the global fleet of 541 LNGC vessels operate as FSRUs as of end-2019.

FIRST GEN CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala Group makes leadership changes
By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Ayala Corp., the 186-year old conglomerate, is entering a new chapter in its history, marking a major leadership transition...
Business
fbfb
Governance crisis
By Boo Chanco | December 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin posted this cryptic post on Twitter last week:
Business
fbfb
5 banks to seek digital banking license
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
At least five banks are planning to apply for a digital bank license as part of efforts to improve the accessibility of financial...
Business
fbfb
Megawide appeals rejected proposal to renovate NAIA
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
“We just submitted our MR (motion for reconsideration),” Anna Salgado, the company’s media relations officer,...
Business
fbfb
Philippines has 'very strong fiscal position' to get COVID-19 loans — ADB
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
ADB country director for the Philippines Kelly Bird said Manila's expected debt levels are "relatively low" for a country...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government allots P285 million for agri–industrial facility in Clark
By Louise Maureen Simeon | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is earmarking an initial P285 million to put up the country’s first agri-industrial business corridor at the New Clark City as part of efforts to boost economic growth in the new normal.
Business
fbfb
A year of anguish
By Rey Gamboa | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
This was a terrible year, a time when what we experienced was something we could never have imagined happening in our lifetime.
Business
fbfb
Tilting towards digitalization
By Renier Aries A. Razon | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The amendment of the 38-year-old Corporation Code through Republic Act 11232, or the Act Providing for the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines is a welcome development in efforts to improve the ease of doing...
Business
fbfb
First Metro bares new business strategy
December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
First Metro Investment Corp., the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, is embarking on a new business strategy as it adapts to the changing market and business environment.
Business
fbfb
First Gen selects global contractors for LNG terminal
By Danessa Rivera | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has selected three preferred global contractors to build its offshore liquefied natural gas terminal.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with