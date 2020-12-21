#VACCINEWATCHPH
NGCP to upgrade wind rating of transmission towers
In a virtual briefing last week, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said the company is conducting a study on the upgrade of the wind rating of its transmission towers.
STAR/File
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - December 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is looking at upgrading the wind rating of its transmission towers after successive strong typhoons battered its system last month.

In a virtual briefing last week, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said the company is conducting a study on the upgrade of the wind rating of its transmission towers.

“Part of the study that goes into permanent restoration and upgrading would be to maximize or make it as efficient as possible, to identify the areas that require upgrade,” Alabanza said.

“One of the things we’re looking at is the eastern seaboard since the direction of typhoons don’t change. We are looking at which areas of the eastern seaboard need immediate upgrade,” Alabanza said.

This is following the passage of destructive triple typhoons, including the world’s strongest typhoon for 2020, Typhoon Rolly.

Super Typhoon Rolly battered the Southern Tagalog and Bicol regions.

The US’ Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) estimated Rolly’s maximum sustained winds to be 315 kilometers per hour, while the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said its peak winds reached 225 kph.

The super typhoon matched the peak wind speed of Super Typhoon Yolanda in November 2013.

“Rolly was a particularly strong typhoon so we’re studying upgrading the rating,” Alabanza said.

The conduct of the study to upgrade facilities started in 2013 when Yolanda battered Central Philippines.

“After Yolanda, the wind rating of transmission facilities were upgraded to withstand 240 to 280 kph,” Alabanza said.

Since then, the company conducts a comprehensive review of its facilities to assess whether these can endure typhoons, earthquakes, and other calamities. Beyond constructing flood walls in its offices, the grid operator is looking into introducing resilient tower designs that could weather strong typhoons.

NGCP
Philstar
