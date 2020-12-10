#VACCINEWATCHPH
SM opens 1st mall in Zamboanga
(The Philippine Star) - December 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Just in time for Christmas, SM City Mindpro opened its doors in Zamboanga City last Dec. 8, bringing great shopping, leisure, and entertainment to this beautiful western Mindanao city. It is SM Prime Holdings’ 76th supermall, the seventh in Mindanao, and the first in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Zamboanga City, sixth most populous and third largest city by land area in the Philippines, is the region’s cultural, economic, and educational center. Highly urbanized, it is a busy port strategically located on the southwestern tip of the Zamboanga Peninsula, on Basilan Strait, and sheltered by Basilan Island. The immediate coastal lowlands are narrow with low, rugged hills located a short distance inland. Zamboanga’s Spanish-style architecture, breathtakingly beautiful beaches, mountainous backdrop, and cool climate make it a favorite tourist destination.

Strategically located in a 13,078 square-meter site along La Purisima Street and Campaner Street in Barangay Zone III, SM City Mindpro will serve shoppers in this bustling city, as well as those in the rest of the Zamboanga Peninsula. These include the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay; as well as the cities of Dapitan, Dipolog, Isabela, and Pagadian. More than that, it will be a catalyst for employment and business opportunities in the area.

The SM Store and Mindpro Supermarket are SM City Mindpro’s major anchors, along with SM mainstays like SM Appliance Center, ACE Hardware, Watsons, Surplus, Miniso and Sports Central. It will also have fashion boutiques, jewelry stores, bookstores; as well as a Cyberzone and service and wellness outlets.

Eating out options include specialty restaurants, and international and local food chains like Hap Chan, Pancake House, Bigby’s, Buffalo Wings N’ Things, Dunkin Donut, Cinnabon, Pretzelmaker, Chatime, and Macao Imperial Tea. Dining in the mall is experiential, not only because of the exciting food choices in its four levels of restaurants, but also its new dining experiences using touch-free, cashless payment services.

Zamboanga based brands like Bay Tal Mal, Turkish Grille Plus, Casa Velyn, South Avenue, Kape Sur, Sophia Jewelry, Oro Italia Fine Jewelry, and more have found their home in SM City Mindpro. The mall also brings great entertainment to Zamboanga City with its four state of the art cinemas.

For customer convenience, SM City Mindpro has six parking levels with 481 car slots, 53 motorcycle slots, 12 for PWD vehicles as well as tourist transport terminals.

SM City Mindpro’s project team includes DSGN Associates, Design Consultant; Jose Siao Ling and Associates, architect on record; gridlines, construction management; and Metro Stonerich Corporation, general contractor.

