Trade chief Lopez positive for coronavirus
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the fourth Cabinet official who contracted the dreaded disease, said he got himself tested for the virus last Sunday after being exposed to an infected person on Tuesday last week.
PPD/Toto Lozano, File
Trade chief Lopez positive for coronavirus
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and in isolation.

Lopez, the fourth Cabinet official who contracted the dreaded disease, said he got himself tested for the virus last Sunday after being exposed to an infected person on Tuesday last week.

His results, which came out positive, were released Monday and were only disclosed to reporters via a Viber message on Wednesday.

Lopez, 60, is among the government officials who have supported the reopening of commercial establishments to salvage the economy from record-breaking contraction of 10% for the first 3 quarters.

The Philippines has been under looser form of lockdowns since stricter restrictions enforced from March were loosened in June. Health protocols such as wearing masks and hand washing have been encouraged nonetheless as daily virus caseloads remained elevated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Philippines' total cases of coronavirus, which causes the coronavirus disease-2019, stood at 422,785.

Apart from the trade chief, the deadly virus was also contracted by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano. The three had since recovered. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

