Most Pinoy shoppers willing to purchase sustainable products

In its inaugural Southeast Asia Trender Report 2020, the e-commerce platform said a recent survey conducted with its customers showed that 90 percent are willing to shop for sustainable products or those developed without harming the environment and the people part of the production, with majority coming from the Philippines and Singapore.
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - December 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Most shoppers in the Philippines are willing to buy sustainable products, according to a report released by online fashion and lifestyle platform Zalora.

In its inaugural Southeast Asia Trender Report 2020, the e-commerce platform said a recent survey conducted with its customers showed that 90 percent are willing to shop for sustainable products or those developed without harming the environment and the people part of the production, with majority coming from the Philippines and Singapore.

In particular, 61 percent of customers in the Philippines and 63 percent of those in Singapore claim they would “definitely purchase sustainable products at Zalora.”

Zalora’s survey showed 61 percent of customers in the Philippines are willing to pay at least five percent more for sustainable apparel products.

In Singapore, the percentage of those willing to pay more for sustainable apparel is at 63 percent, while Malaysia’s is at 56 percent and Indonesia’s is at 55 percent.

Majority or 67 percent of customers in the Philippines are also willing to spend an additional five percent for sustainable beauty and skin care products.

The percentage of those willing to do the same is at 63 percent in Singapore, 60 percent in Malaysia, and 60 percent in Indonesia.

A number of retailers have been developing new offers to cater to the growing interest in sustainable products and Zalora is no exception as it launched Earth Edit, a shopping filter which aims to make it easier to shop for sustainable products on the platform last May.

The e-commerce platform said the growing concern for sustainability among consumers is among the changes seen to shape the future of retail in Southeast Asia as a result of the pandemic.

“Over the past few years, the current threat of global warming had paved the way for green living as a movement, but it wasn’t until COVID-19 that consumers started reconfiguring their lifestyles with sustainability in mind,” Zalora said.

Apart from sustainability, Zalora said the pandemic, which has forced many consumers to stay at home, has also accelerated e-commerce.

“The pandemic is rapidly changing consumer behavior toward online channels, and the shifts are likely to stick post-pandemic. While many companies are challenged to survive in the short-term, the crisis also presents opportunities; companies that invest ambitiously and timely in their online business are likely to emerge as market leaders,” Zalora said.

