PLDT boosts digital platforms for safer online transactions
PLDT has added an SMS channel and a digital assistant on PLDT Home Facebook Messenger to strengthen and efficiently handle the increasing online engagement and volume of calls being received daily.
STAR/File
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications giant PLDT Inc. is beefing up its digital platforms to give its residential customers safer online transactions.

PLDT has added an SMS channel and a digital assistant on PLDT Home Facebook Messenger to strengthen and efficiently handle the increasing online engagement and volume of calls being received daily.

The interactions range from plan upgrades to repair and billing concerns.

PLDTHOMEBILL SMS is a user-friendly short messaging or text service that enables customers to transact with PLDT.

By sending PLDTHOMEBILL to 0970-0000-171, customers can obtain   their outstanding balance; request a copy of their bill which will be sent via email, and where to pay their bill.

The service is available to PLDT, Smart and TNT customers for free.

PLDT digital assistant on Facebook Messenger, on the other hand, is an alternative digital channel for inquiries on products and services.

It provides both existing and new customers with options for various repair, billing and accounts self-service transactions.

PLDT said customers can turn to the digital assistant for general inquiries, while non-PLDT customers can ask the digital assistant for help in applying for a PLDT Fibr Plan, check on application status, and other general inquiries.

“PLDT continues to improve on its digital platforms to enable it to serve online customers better,” PLDT-Smart first vice president and commercial operations head Marco Borlongan said.

Borlongan said encouraging customers to go online for bills payment, repair requests, and other transactions are one of the company’s ways to help keep them safe at home.

“We have had a number of communication efforts promoting digital adoption among our customers. Since the introduction of the PLDT Digital Assistant on FB Messenger, we have seen an increase in its use for plan upgrades and repair requests,” he said.

PLDT
Philstar
