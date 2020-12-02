#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government seeks to integrate cashless toll system in expressways
SMC said there were still queues of vehicles at assigned Autosweep RFID installation lanes, but traffic at the STAR tollway, Southern Luzon Expressway, the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway was generally “smooth and peaceful” yesterday morning.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Government seeks to integrate cashless toll system in expressways
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists who lined up for two RFID stickers would soon find themselves only having to reload one as the government works on linking toll systems using two stickers needed to cross two expressways going north and south of Metro Manila.

The good news is that would create a seamless toll system where motorists would only have to load only one wallet to pass through North and South Luzon Expressways. That would take time however, probably over a year and half remaining under the Duterte administration.

“Phase 3 [will be] ultimately one sticker and one wallet,” Abe Sales, executive director of the Toll Regulatory Board, said in a briefing.

The “interoperability” of RFID stickers would be an “ultimate” fix to the long lines that greeted tollways on Tuesday when the government started prohibiting most cash payments in toll roads to lessen human contact and prevent coronavirus contagion.

Currently, different RFID systems are used in NLEx and SLEx because the tollways are operated by different private firms. NLEx, which is under Metro Pacific Investments Corp., uses Easytrip, while San Miguel Corp.’s SLEx uses Autosweep.

RFID or radio frequency identification is essentially a cashless payment system in tollways involving electromagnetic stickers in vehicles automatically read at tollgates for swift passage. In August, the transport department mandated the compulsory use of RFID to lessen human contact in paying cash and prevent coronavirus contagion.

That was supposed to be enforced last Tuesday, but motorists that flocked RFID application sites failed to get their stickers on time, mostly because toll operators failed to anticipate demand and ran out of stickers. As a result, some cash payments had been permitted and government said no apprehensions would be made for doing so until January.

Sought for comment over plans to integrate RFID systems, Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said no specific timetable had been set for the project, but that officials would work toward that goal during the rest of the Duterte administration. 

“These are two different private companies who have different financial and operational systems, so, understandably, it will take them some time to integrate,” she said in a text message.

The process would also be undertaken step by step. At first, government would try having two wallets in one sticker, that is a motorist with Autosweep sticker, for instance, can open and load an Easytrip account which is already happening. But the vice-versa remained unavailable and still currently being worked out.

Once the point of a one sticker, one wallet system is reached however, another question would be what motorists who bought two RFIDs would do with their two stickers. To this, Libiran only had this to say: “If isang sticker na lang, they can either use their existing Autosweep or Easytrip, since parehas namang mababasa in both toll roads.”

AUTOSWEEP DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR METRO PACIFIC TOLLWAYS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Lower number of communist rebels means faster economic growth?
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The country's top intelligence official wrongly claimed that the strength of New People's Army (NPA) — the armed-wing...
Business
fbfb
A vaccine for a sick economy
By Boo Chanco | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
While it is true that there are now three or maybe five potential COVID-19 vaccines that may be certified by health officials worldwide, it will still take a while before we can safely say we are back to normal...
Business
fbfb
Change is coming for vehicle owners
By Rey Gamboa | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos love their cars and for most, with the like sanctity of a marriage vow ‘til death do us part. Even after buying a second car, the old one becomes a spare; or because its resale price far “outweighs”...
Business
fbfb
CREATE passage – A major achievement
By Gerardo P. Sicat | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Senate version of the CREATE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises) bill was approved last week.
Business
fbfb
Salesforce to buy Slack in $27.7-B software megadeal
By Glenn Chapman | 10 hours ago
Salesforce on Tuesday announced a $27.7 billion deal to buy online collaboration firm Slack, giving the business software...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Banks’ bad loans seen to peak in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is expecting the soured loans of the banking industry to peak in the second quarter of next year as banks...
Business
fbfb
IMF wants greater BSP power over banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas should strengthen its ability to assess the impact of mixed conglomerate structure on “too...
Business
fbfb
Record $3.1 billion agriculture imports from US expected this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The Philippines continues to increase its dependence on agricultural products coming from the US as imports are expected to...
Business
fbfb
Index ends slump as bargain hunters return
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Stocks snapped out of a four-day slump as aggressive buyers returned to the market yesterday to pick up some bargains after...
Business
fbfb
Airline refund requests hit P23 billion
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Refund requests received by Philippine carriers due to pandemic-related concerns have reached a whopping P23 billion, more...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with