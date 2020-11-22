#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Millennials encouraged to go into smart farming
This as the country’s farmers, whose average age ranges from 57 to 60 years old, will soon bid farewell to farming due to old age.
STAR/ File
Millennials encouraged to go into smart farming
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - November 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines aims to transform the local farm sector into a competitive, science- and technology-backed industry, managed by young innovative Filipinos.

This as the country’s farmers, whose average age ranges from 57 to 60 years old, will soon bid farewell to farming due to old age.

“It will be only a matter of time before they retire, and thereafter we see a decline in the 10-million farmer workforce that feeds our countrymen,” said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“Engaging the youth is imperative to sustain our progress towards a fully food-secure nation,” he said.

To lure the younger generation, Dar said the DA is embarking on a technological transformation program aiming at an Agriculture 4.0 that will digitalize the country’s agriculture and fishery sector.

“The best way to keep the wheels of innovation moving is by influencing the younger generation to take interest in the vast and fascinating world of science,” he said.

At a time when technological sophistication defines competition, the Filipino youth is believed to offer so much in the agenda.

“We wish to see young Filipino farmers and agripreneurs help Philippine agriculture shift from traditional farming into a modern, industrialized and competitive sector that employs innovative approaches and modern technologies,” Dar said.

“With technology, we envision smart farms being built and run by the millennials. We want to bring dignity and prosperity to farming, thus enticing more people into agriculture,” he said.

Agriculture 4.0 aims to embrace opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that employs modern technologies like hydroponics, genetic modification, blockchain, drones, powerful data analytics, and nanotechnology to increase and sustain food productivity, quality, and incomes of producers.

FARMERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN, GMA Network post contrasting financials
By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
The financial performance of broadcast rivals ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc. headed into opposite directions in the nine...
Business
fbfb
IKEA starts hiring for Philippines store
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishing retailer, is hiring close to 500 workers for its first Philippine store set...
Business
fbfb
Too late the hero
By Boo Chanco | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu could have been the hero.
Business
fbfb
Always a victim
By Francis J. Kong | November 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I post a lot of stuff in my digital spaces.
Business
fbfb
Converge network outage disconnects thousands
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 days ago
Subscribers lost internet access at 1:10 p.m. due to “issues in our Data Center,” Converge said in an advisory....
Business
fbfb
Latest
Insurance brokers book higher premiums
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Premiums generated by insurance brokerage businesses increased in 2019, while reinsurance brokers saw a decline in their total...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic seen to give rise to low interest rate regime
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The prevailing pandemic will give rise to a period of ultra-low interest rates to support economies as they recover from scarring...
Business
fbfb
BSP expects FDI, remittance inflows to stabilize
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees steady inflows from foreign direct investments and remittances from overseas Filipino...
Business
fbfb
Duterte approves new IPP
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has approved the new Investment Priorities Plan which considers projects related to addressing the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Mega Global hikes factory investment to P1 billion
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Mega Global Corp., maker of the country’s top sardines brand, has increased its investment for its planned manufacturing...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with