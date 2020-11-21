Mariwasa rolls out new tile adhesive

MANILA, Philippines — Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc., the leading tile manufacturing company in the Philippines, recently released its new tile adhesive product for big-sized, non-absorptive and wall tile applications.

“The onset of the new decade marks the testament of Mariwasa’s commitment to be a complete home building solutions provider. Early this year, to complete our tiling solutions, we launched the new Mariwasa Tile Adhesive Regular, and we deemed it necessary to release another variant, this time catering to bigger tiles, which post common problems caused by wrong adhesive use and way of installation,” said Mariwasa president and SCG country director Jakkrit Suwansilp.

In the Philippines, many residential owners and contractors choose to use sand-cement mortar to bond tiles during tile applications. This traditional practice has led to several setbacks that make it questionable in terms of cost-worthiness. Due to this, many professional tile setters now prefer and recommend the use of tile adhesive instead.

Making sure its products adhere to both local and global standards, Mariwasa’s new tile adhesive is composed of bonding material, filler aggregate and polymer additive.

The adhesive’s thick consistency, which is indicative of its bonding strength, is suitable for wall application with its slip resistant property, assuring that the tiles stay glued to their base for decades. Also, the new Mariwasa Tile Adhesive Regular and Heavy Duty’s high adhesion strength prevents debonded tiles and high tensile strength can resist a lot of tension and allow the tile application to last long. This prevents tile cracks and breakage and saving money and effort for repairs in the future.