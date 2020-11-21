#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Mariwasa rolls out new tile adhesive
“The onset of the new decade marks the testament of Mariwasa’s commitment to be a complete home building solutions provider. Early this year, to complete our tiling solutions, we launched the new Mariwasa Tile Adhesive Regular, and we deemed it necessary to release another variant, this time catering to bigger tiles, which post common problems caused by wrong adhesive use and way of installation,” said Mariwasa president and SCG country director Jakkrit Suwansilp.
Mariwasatiles Facebook
Mariwasa rolls out new tile adhesive
(The Philippine Star) - November 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc., the leading tile manufacturing company in the Philippines, recently released its new tile adhesive product for big-sized, non-absorptive and wall tile applications.

“The onset of the new decade marks the testament of Mariwasa’s commitment to be a complete home building solutions provider. Early this year, to complete our tiling solutions, we launched the new Mariwasa Tile Adhesive Regular, and we deemed it necessary to release another variant, this time catering to bigger tiles, which post common problems caused by wrong adhesive use and way of installation,” said Mariwasa president and SCG country director Jakkrit Suwansilp.

In the Philippines, many residential owners and contractors choose to use sand-cement mortar to bond tiles during tile applications. This traditional practice has led to several setbacks that make it questionable in terms of cost-worthiness. Due to this, many professional tile setters now prefer and recommend the use of tile adhesive instead.

Making sure its products adhere to both local and global standards, Mariwasa’s new tile adhesive is composed of bonding material, filler aggregate and polymer additive.

The adhesive’s thick consistency, which is indicative of its bonding strength, is suitable for wall application with its slip resistant property, assuring that the tiles stay glued to their base for decades. Also, the new Mariwasa Tile Adhesive Regular and Heavy Duty’s high adhesion strength prevents debonded tiles and high tensile strength can resist a lot of tension and allow the tile application to last long. This prevents tile cracks and breakage and saving money and effort for repairs in the future.

MARIWASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSEi zooms past 7,100-level on BSP's shocking rate cut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Investor optimism returned to the trading floors of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
Business
fbfb
BSP unveils new logo to reflect 'changing times'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday said it is replacing its 10-year-old logo as part of its strategy to make...
Business
fbfb
Smart to build 2,000 more cell sites in 2021
8 hours ago
Smart Communications Inc., the wireless unit of telco giant PLDT Inc., said Friday it targets to build 2,000 new cell sites...
Business
fbfb
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines seeks to avert FATF gray listing
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 53 minutes ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council remains confident that the Philippines will remain out of the list of countries with massive...
Business
fbfb
Local banks remain resilient amid pandemic — economist
By Czeriza Valencia | 53 minutes ago
The domestic banking sector is proving to be resilient in any economic condition, defying the broad-based decline across sectors...
Business
fbfb
Further rate cuts expected as Philippines struggles with recovery
By Czeriza Valencia | 53 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas can be expected to slash interest rates further next year as the pace of recovery remains...
Business
fbfb
Stocks vault to 9-month high on BSP rate easing
By Richmond Mercurio | 53 minutes ago
The stock index returned to positive territory yesterday, ending at its highest level in 9 months, as a surprise interest...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy broadens role in Ayala Group
By Catherine Talavera | 53 minutes ago
AC Energy, the power unit of the Ayala Group, has broadened its role in the conglomerate following the consolidation of the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with