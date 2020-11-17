#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
NGCP has no stake in Magat Dam operations
NGCP emphasized that it is the private concessionaire and the system operator for the national transmission grid and has a mandate to operate, maintain and expand the Philippine Power Grid.
STAR/File
NGCP has no stake in Magat Dam operations
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - November 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it does not have any stake in the operations of the Magat Dam, stressing its mandate to operate the country’s power grid.

This assertion was made after the company was cited in a news report on the flooding in the Cagayan area.

“With regard to a misleading banner flashed during a news story on the Cagayan flood aired Nov. 14, and again during the coverage of President Duterte’s visit to Cagayan on Nov. 15, NGCP would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with flooding in the Cagayan Valley area, or anywhere else in the country,” the company said in a statement.

NGCP emphasized that it is the private concessionaire and the system operator for the national transmission grid and has a mandate to operate, maintain and expand the Philippine Power Grid.

“We have no part in the operation of water sources or hydro power facilities such as the Magat Dam,” the company said.

“The banner flashed during the above-mentioned news stories gives the false impression that the local governments in Cagayan Province is contemplating a legal suit against NGCP for the loss of life and damage to property caused by the flooding,” the NGCP said.

The news report said Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano is planning to file a case against NGCP as it did not shut down electricity in the area which caused the death of at least two rescuers.

“The sound bites from Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba and Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano included in the Nov. 14 story does not mention NGCP at all, yet the story banner focuses on NGCP,” the company said.

Moreover, NGCP said no one from the news team contacted them to ask for a response or reaction to balance out the story.

“This, despite the numerous times NGCP has been contacted for a response by the regional and head office teams of the TV station for other issues,” the NGCP said.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid.

MAGAT DAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Economic team cool to bigger agencies for disaster response, OFWs
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Costs and mandate are two concerns of economic officials over proposals for a disaster resilience and OFW agency.
Business
fbfb
September remittances surprise with fastest growth in 29 months
By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
The expansion was the fastest since the 12.7% annual uptick in April 2018.
Business
fbfb
Government's tight budget planning open to 'Bayanihan 3' for typhoon victims
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
“We are in the process of evaluating the damage of the series of typhoons and the amounts required to address these...
Business
fbfb
Automakers say 'on track' to goal despite October slowdown
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Month-on-month, car and truck sales went up 2%, but remained 27.3% down year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
We never learn
By Boo Chanco | November 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The name of the village is ironic.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Vehicle assemblers’ sales down 27% in October
By Louella Desiderio | 44 minutes ago
Automotive assemblers saw their highest monthly sales in October since the start of the pandemic, but the figures were still...
Business
fbfb
Philippines, Singapore central banks address cybersecurity risks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
The central banks of the Philippines and Singapore agreed to address cybersecurity and other risks with the increasing use...
Business
fbfb
PLDT Enterprise provides protection for BFSI sector
By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
PLDT Enterprise has stepped up its cybersecurity solutions against DDoS extortion threats and attacks targeting the banking,...
Business
fbfb
OFW remittances up 9% to $2.89 billion in September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers bounced backed strongly in September, recording the fastest growth in 29 months...
Business
fbfb
Toyota urges government support for car sector
By Iris Gonzales | 44 minutes ago
Toyota Motor Philippines, part of the Ty-owned GT Capital Holdings Inc. listed conglomerate, has underscored the big role...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with