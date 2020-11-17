NGCP has no stake in Magat Dam operations

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it does not have any stake in the operations of the Magat Dam, stressing its mandate to operate the country’s power grid.

This assertion was made after the company was cited in a news report on the flooding in the Cagayan area.

“With regard to a misleading banner flashed during a news story on the Cagayan flood aired Nov. 14, and again during the coverage of President Duterte’s visit to Cagayan on Nov. 15, NGCP would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with flooding in the Cagayan Valley area, or anywhere else in the country,” the company said in a statement.

NGCP emphasized that it is the private concessionaire and the system operator for the national transmission grid and has a mandate to operate, maintain and expand the Philippine Power Grid.

“We have no part in the operation of water sources or hydro power facilities such as the Magat Dam,” the company said.

“The banner flashed during the above-mentioned news stories gives the false impression that the local governments in Cagayan Province is contemplating a legal suit against NGCP for the loss of life and damage to property caused by the flooding,” the NGCP said.

The news report said Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano is planning to file a case against NGCP as it did not shut down electricity in the area which caused the death of at least two rescuers.

“The sound bites from Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba and Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano included in the Nov. 14 story does not mention NGCP at all, yet the story banner focuses on NGCP,” the company said.

Moreover, NGCP said no one from the news team contacted them to ask for a response or reaction to balance out the story.

“This, despite the numerous times NGCP has been contacted for a response by the regional and head office teams of the TV station for other issues,” the NGCP said.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid.