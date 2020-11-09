#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOE names 4 projects of national significance
Projects issued with the CEPNs are projects identified and endorsed by the DOE that are in consonance with the policy thrust and implementation of the Philippines Energy Plan (PEP)
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - November 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Four new power projects have been named  energy projects of national significance (EPNS) in October, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

Among the approved EPNS applications include two projects of Batangas Clean Energy, particularly the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Project and the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant Project.

Also approved were the Bacon-Manito Geothermal Expansion Project by Bacman Geothermal Inc. and the Luzon LNG project of Excelerate Energy.

The new approvals bring the total issued  certificates of energy projects of national significance (CEPNS) to 149,    translating to a total investment cost of P794.5 billion.

The DOE said it has received a total of 399 CEPNS applications as of Nov. 6.

Of the total applications, 139 have been denied, while 35 are   under evaluation.

Meanwhile 76 applications have been returned or notified of non-compliance to form or documentary requirements.

Projects issued with the CEPNs are projects identified and endorsed by the DOE that are in consonance with the policy thrust and implementation of the Philippines Energy Plan (PEP)

The said power projects will be entitled to all the rights and privileges under Executive Order (EO) 30.

The CEPNS was intended to establish a simplified approval process and harmonize the relevant rules and regulations of all government agencies involved in the permitting process.

Signed by President Duterte in June 2017, EO 30 provides that government agencies concerned with energy projects should presume other agencies were able to act upon and issue their respective permits within a 30-day period.

If not acted upon five days after the lapse of 30 days, these projects are deemed approved.

To qualify under EO 30, power generation and transmission projects are required to have a capital costs of P3.5 billion, significant contribution to the country’s economic development and significant consequential impact, among others.

