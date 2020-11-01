Converge EBITDA escalates by 74%

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Converge’s full financial figures are still being finalized and set to be disclosed in November.
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - November 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Newly listed broadband company Converge ICT reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of P5.6 billion in the nine months to September, up 74 percent year on year.

This was on the back of higher revenue and prudent management of direct costs including its international bandwidth and leased line costs.

Converge’s full financial figures are still being finalized and set to be disclosed in November.

Consolidated EBITDA margins improved to 52.2 percent from 50.1 percent a year ago.

Converge registered consolidated revenues P10.7 billion during the nine-month period, 67 percent higher than the previous year.

For the third quarter alone, Converge reported P4.2 billion in revenue, up 71 percent, highlighting the growth acceleration of its business.

The company’s residential and enterprises businesses generated revenues of P8.4 billion and P2.2 billion, up 90 percent and  15 percent, respectively.

Converge president and CEO Dennis H. Uy said the company is on track to achieve its mid-term target of reaching approximately 55 percent of total households in the Philippines and expanding its network coverage to new areas nationwide.

The company has substantially completed the extension of its backbone to the Visayas area and begun constructing key segments connecting Mindanao.

