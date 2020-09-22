#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Dito stresses China connection doesn't make it a Chinese firm
File photo shows a cell tower.
The STAR/File
Dito stresses China connection doesn't make it a Chinese firm
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The China firm-backed third telco player stressed on Tuesday its Filipino affiliation, downplaying privacy concerns anew after the Communist party moved to tighten grip on Chinese private enterprises. 

“Dito is a Filipino company. We may have Chinese shareholders, but it doesn't change the fundamental fact that we are a Filipino company,” Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer, said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source. 

“Dito is run by Filipinos. When you talk about the management and operations of Dito, we would never allow classified information to be provided to any country,” he added. 

Indeed, Dito’s top ranks, led by Dennis Uy, president and chief executive, are populated by Filipino officials even as the company is backed by a 40% stake from China Telecommunications Corp., a state-owned telecommunication company.

The Chinese government has recently issued an order to align the conduct of Chinese private firms with that of the Communist party. The rule, which strengthens the “united front work with the private sector,” also applies to joint ventures.  

Since winning the bid to become the country’s third telco provider, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-term fix to the sloppy telco service, Dito has been bombarded by criticisms, from being owned by Uy, a Davao tycoon and campaign financer, and therefore getting favored by government, to its China connection to has raised espionage concerns over vital Filipino data.

More recently, Antonio Carpio, former senior associate justice at the Supreme Court, added his voice to opposition, saying it was “dumb” to allow Dito to construct towers on army camps, similar with PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. 

Tamano, in the CNN interview, responded by saying he would “never use such disrespectful language towards our AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines).”

“This is the institution that is sworn to protect our country,” he said. 

Tamano also said critics “don't really have information” about the telco's agreement with the military. Neither Dito nor the AFP had also released a copy of the memorandum of agreement between them to the public.

“There are stringent protections against spying in our MOA,” Tamano said, without going into details.

Just last week, the military said several additional provisions are being considered to be added to the deal with Dito to safeguard security networks from “intrusion.” This was even as its spokesman, Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said that as it stands, the risk of spying was “very low,” the prior week. 

For his part, Tamano pointed to Dito’s chief technological officer, Rodolfo Santiago, as being a retired major general, as additional reason why attacks to the new telco player are baseless.“We chose him specifically because we wanted to assure the public that issues of spying would have no basis,” Tamano said. 

“We should view this project with optimism because it’s a great thing that we’re investing P257 billion. We’re also hiring 45 people every month. Amid the COVID situation, it's a bright spot in the economy,” Tamano said. 

AFP CHINA DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP MILITARY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Megawide, Korean partners bag P28 billion MCRP
By Iris Gonzales | September 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Megawide Construction Corp., the listed construction company, and its Korean partners Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. and Dong-ah Geological Engineering Co. Ltd. have bagged the contract to build a P28-billion...
Business
fbfb
Megawide to build part of Malolos-Clark Railway with Korean partners
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
For Megawide, the rail system adds to the growing list of big-ticket state projects under its portfolio which so far includes...
Business
fbfb
DigiTax: Government response to rising demand
By Jalen Nicole V. Balalio | September 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” I came across this quote in high school, but it was only now, as I continue to appreciate taxation...
Business
fbfb
PLDT launches modernization program
By Richmond Mercurio | September 22, 2020 - 12:00am
PLDT Inc. is embarking on a modernization program to meet the increasing demand for high-speed internet access for more homes and businesses nationwide.
Business
fbfb
Seaweed manufacturer sets production boost with facility purchase
18 hours ago
A Philippine based seaweed manufacturer has recently acquired a stake at a company running an automated production facility...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Banking shares plummet on laundering allegations
3 hours ago
Shares in major banks including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase were hammered Monday following allegations they had...
Business
fbfb
Trump vows to block any TikTok deal that allows Chinese control
By Rob Lever | 3 hours ago
A deal to restructure ownership of the popular video app TikTok was thrown into doubt Monday when President Donald Trump vowed...
Business
fbfb
P152 billion sought for climate change adaptation
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The government is seeking a higher budget of P152 billion next year to roll out convergence programs on climate change adaptation...
Business
fbfb
Meralco appeals discount order for lifeline customers
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. yesterday filed a motion for partial reconsideration with respect to a directive from the Energy Regulatory...
Business
fbfb
BSP to keep accommodative stance
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may keep the country’s accommodative monetary policy stance over the next two years...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with