Fall armyworms inflict P300 million losses to corn
The infestation has so far affected some 11,000 hectares of corn farms nationwide.
STAR/File
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has estimated that economic losses due to the infestation of fall armyworm has reached P300 million as the disease marches its way to more provinces in the country.

The infestation has so far affected some 11,000 hectares of corn farms nationwide.

Apart from directly affecting corn farmers, the infestation has a negative domino effect on the cost efficiencies of feed millers, food processors, livestock and poultry raisers, traders and consolidators and even consumers.

DA-Fall Armyworm Crisis Management Team chief Lorenzo Caranguian said the government is intensifying strategies against the disease as losses are forecast to increase with the incoming dry season planting.

“As we approach the dry season, the fall armyworm will most likely peak. That’s a period when we expect harvest to be bountiful,” Caranguian said.

The DA has already adopted a fall armyworm integrated pest management protocol where corn farmers are advised to detect presence of the pest at the earliest stages and apply three actions against the pest.

These are the use of trap crops, field inspection, and use of pest attractants.

The DA has released P150 million under its quick response fund, while another P100 million has been allocated to intensify pest control.

Caranguian said the government is also studying corn varieties claimed to be resistant against the fall armyworm.

“The DA will conduct a nationwide corn derby where all corn varieties claiming resistance against fall armyworm will be grown and tested for their pest resistance and yield. It will be multi-locational in order for farmers to see for themselves varieties suitable to them,” he said.

Fall armyworm infestation has already affected corn harvest in 57 out of 81 provinces covering 288 out of 1,488 towns and cities.

Average degree of damage is 44.43 percent. Severe damage was recorded in Cagayan Valley, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Northern Mindanao and Bicol.

The first case of fall armyworm was in Piat, Cagayan Valley, but it has now spread to as far as Mindanao.

Fall armyworm poses a threat outside its range particularly in temperate regions because adult armyworms can travel several hundred kilometers by flying to and maintaining an elevation of several hundred meters, at which height winds can transport them in a directional manner.

Damage across the globe has been estimated in billions of dollars.

Apart from corn, the pest attacks many other economically important crops like rice, sugarcane, sorghum, beet, tomato, potato, cotton and pasture grasses.

Philstar
