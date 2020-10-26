DA to probe pork traders

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is investigating the possibility of cartels and traders withholding the release of pork in the market to artificially raise the retail price of the product.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the DA has initiated a probe on a possible deliberate effort by traders to withhold the release of pork products in the market.

Data from the National Meat Inspection Service showed that there is a significant inventory of both locally slaughtered and imported pork in cold storage facilities accredited by the DA.

As of the third week of October, the inventory of frozen pork, both local and imported, in accredited cold storages nationwide stood at 38,216 metric tons, up 55 percent year-on-year.

Likewise, the inventory of frozen local and imported dressed chicken and chicken parts is estimated at 83,266 MT, or a surge of 260 percent from last year’s 22,953 MT.

“This slow drawdown or small demand for frozen meat indicates that most Filipinos prefer fresh or newly slaughtered meat, or traders are holding off the supply to artificially jack up prices,” Dar said.

Dar said the DA would not hesitate to file cartel charges if hog growers and traders were found engaging in anti-competitive practice and restricting the supply of pork products.

“We are looking into reasons why there’s a very slow withdrawal of frozen pork products despite the availability of supply, and demand has started to pick up as the government opens up the economy,” Dar said.

Latest market monitoring showed that pork kasim is now priced at P320 per kilo. Its suggested retail price should only be at P230 a kilo.

Pork liempo, on the other hand, costs P360 per kilo when its SRP should only be at P250.

Further, Dar is seeking the help of the Philippine Competition Commission for a parallel probe for possible violations by traders.

The DA has an existing agreement with the PCC on information exchange, investigation, and enforcement, as well as action plans through shared resources to limit and put a stop to anti-competitive practices.

Meanwhile, farmer ’ umbrella group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) maintained that there is no pork shortage, but there is a pork distribution problem.

Sinag said pork supply from the Visayas and Mindanao should continue to be brought to Luzon.

The group also called on Dar to release the names of the alleged cartels and hoarders.