#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
railway
The Malolos–Clark Railway project is part of the bigger 163-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project. Once completed, the project will cut the travel time between Clark and Manila to one hour by train from the typical two to three-hour trip by bus. 
JICA via ADB
ATN Holdings supplies rocks to build North-South Commuter Railway
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified holding firm ATN Holdings Inc. is supplying crushed rocks for a segment of the proposed North-South Commuter Railway, a foray into the government’s flagship infrastructure program that bodes well for the company’s rebound from the pandemic. 

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, ATN Holdings said the firm started delivering rock aggregates for the first phase of construction of the railway project last September. 

Investors cheered the news. On Monday, shares in ATN jumped 13.51% to close at P0.84 each.

“We are thrilled to be in a unique position to seize multiyear continuing opportunities in the bullish infrastructure sector given the massive size of our strategic stockpile and high-quality rock deposits,” Arsenio Ng, company chairman and chief executive, said.

Poised to become the country’s longest rail system once built, the 163-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project is expected to slash travel time between Clark and Manila to 1 hour by train from the typical 2 to 3 hours by bus.

Under first of three-phased project, the Tutuban-Malolos portion will be constructed, a 38-km stretch to connect Tutuban, Manila to Malolos, Bulacan and reduce travel time from approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to just 35 minutes. This segment is now 41% complete and targeted to open commercially December 2021.

ATN said the company’s rock-extraction plants with a capacity of 500 tons per hour can meet the project's requirement. To date, the company reported an existing inventory of at least 1 million tons of rock aggregates for future deployment.

“At the moment, ATN is actively engaged in discussions for rock supply arrangements with various public and private proponents committed to large-scale infrastructure development as key to nation building,” the company said.

As government looks toward infrastructure building as strategy for pandemic recovery, ATN is poised to benefit financially. In the June quarter, ATN posted a net loss of P1.59 million, albeit narrower than the P2.6 million in the same period a year ago.

NORTH-SOUTH COMMUTER RAILWAY PROJECT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China's millennials stimulate $15-B sex toy market
By Laurie Chen | 8 hours ago
Demand for sex toys is increasing in China, which is already the world's biggest exporter of bedroom aids.
Business
fbfb
Big push!
By Boo Chanco | October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
At this point of a presidential term, the President should be thinking of a legacy project… one to be remembered by.
Business
fbfb
Of kings and kingmakers
By Iris Gonzales | October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
There are kings and there are kingmakers in this nation of 107 million.
Business
fbfb
Globe rolls out free broadband fiber upgrade
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. is rolling out free broadband fiber upgrades nationwide for customers to enjoy better data experience...
Business
fbfb
Globe rolls out free broadband fiber upgrade
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. is rolling out free broadband fiber upgrades nationwide for customers to enjoy better data experience...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Crisis-fearing investors shorten debt payment terms as costs fall
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Payment terms of state debt continued to shorten as of August, an unwarranted consequence of investors remaining jittery to...
Business
fbfb
China economy grows 4.9% in Q3, extending virus recovery
7 hours ago
China's economy grew 4.9% on-year in the third quarter, sustaining its rebound from bruising virus lockdowns and moving closer...
Business
fbfb
POGO exodus seen by yearend
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The country’s property sector is bracing for the continuing exodus of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and their...
Business
fbfb
Local, foreign firms eager to explore West Philippine Sea
18 hours ago
Local and foreign companies, including the MVP Group’s PXP Energy and Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group, are eager to explore...
Business
fbfb
Index may trade within range
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Share prices are expected to trade within range this week with immediate support seen at 5,700 with resistance from 6,000...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with