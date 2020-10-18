#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philguarantee boosts fund facility to P300 billion
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - October 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine Guarantee Corp. (Philguarantee) beefed up its facility to P300 billion to cover guarantee programs particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), small farmers and fisherfolks and other borrowers severely affected by the global health pandemic.

“There’s enough guarantee capacity as of now, so those who don’t have lines with us can still apply,” said Philguarantee president Alberto Pascual.

The principal agency for state guarantee finance in the country has encouraged members of the Chamber of Thrift Banks (CTB) to tap the credit guarantee facility particularly for their agriculture, housing, and MSMEs loans.

“Philguarantee’s credit guarantee benefits thrift banks as a credit enhancer and a credit risk mitigant,” Pascual said.

The benefits include sovereign guarantee, zero credit risk weight, exemption from the one percent general loan loss provisioning, exemption from BSP regulatory limits, and tax-exempt interest income for housing credit guarantee.

Philguarantee is tasked to perform its development financing role through the provision of credit guarantees in support of trade and investments, exports, infrastructure, energy, tourism, agricultural business, housing, MSMEs and other priority sectors of the economy.

It has launched a special program called the MSME Credit Guarantee Program (MCGP) in response to the plight of the MSMEs affected by the ECQ due to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

The program with a maximum loan amount of P50 million per borrower aims to increase availability of credit from the banking sector and at the same time provide means to jumpstart MSMEs with much-needed working capital.

Guarantee limit or coverage under the MGCP is 50 percent of the principal amount of loan, with guarantee fee rate of one percent for guarantees approved until December.

Pascual said the agency is looking at extending the coverage up to next year.

“It is not coterminous with the general community quarantine or the end of the quarantine. It is up to us whether to extend it,” Pascual said.

Philguarantee approved a total of P37.5 billion in credit guarantee facilities for 22 accredited banks as of end June in line with its key assistance role of encouraging the banking sector to continue lending to MSMEs amid the pandemic.

It continues to process accreditation of more banks to have broader channels of credit support to MSMEs. It signed separate agreements with six banks providing MSME loans.

A total of P10.2 billion of the loans to MSMEs will be coursed through Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and BPI Direct BanKo, Aboitiz-owned Union Bank of the Philippines, Malayan Bank, New Rural Bank of San Leonardo, and the Bangko Kabayan providing cushion to small businesses.

MSMES PHILGUARANTEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oil exploration in West Philippine Sea could help country to be energy-sufficient — Gatchalian
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Sen. Win Gatchalian said the lifting of the ban on oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea was a positive development,...
Business
fbfb
Mining and oil stocks soar on lifting of exploration ban in West Philippine Sea
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Mining and oil stocks roared on Friday, with some firms hitting their highest price for the day as investors cheer the Duterte...
Business
fbfb
Vietnamese set to get richer than Filipinos this year — IMF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
GDP per capita divides the value of economic output with the population. It is typically used to measure how economic wealth...
Business
fbfb
Airlines see clearer skiesas more travel restrictions lifted
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local airlines, which for months have been taking a beating due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Smart boost support to customers
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. are beefing up their customer support services...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Pru Life products now available via Pulse app
By Mary Grace Padin | 54 minutes ago
Customers of Pru Life Insurance Corp. of UK may now purchase additional life insurance products using Pulse, the insurer’s...
Business
fbfb
Watch out for the zoombies
By Francis J. Kong | October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
No, there is no typographical error in the column title.
Business
fbfb
Co-teaching the Filipino youth
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
You can’t blame mothers nowadays if they think that Teodora Alonzo playing the role of first teacher to her son Jose Rizal has been too romanticized.
Business
fbfb
Treading on thin ice
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Why does it even matter who the Speaker of the House of Representatives is?
Business
fbfb
Philguarantee boosts fund facility to P300 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
State-run Philippine Guarantee Corp. beefed up its facility to P300 billion to cover guarantee programs particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises, small farmers and fisherfolks and other borrowers severely...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with