NestlÃ© announces appointment of new communications officer

MANILA, Philippines — Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki has announced the appointment of Arlene Tan-Bantoto as the company’s head of corporate affairs and communications effective September. In this capacity, she spearheads public affairs including government and industry relations, corporate communications, and leads the sustainability and creating shared value initiatives of Nestlé Philippines.

Prior to this appointment, she was the business unit head of Nestlé Infant Nutrition in the country.

Bantoto started her career in Nestlé as a management trainee in 1993 and took on roles in sales and brand management. Her assignments have included expatriate stints in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and the Nestlé headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. She has also managed the Nestlé Health Science business and was the chief innovation officer for the company in the Philippines.

She graduated from the University of the Philippines with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics. Arlene is a professional life and career coach. She is married with two children.