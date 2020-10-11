#VACCINEWATCHPH
Qatar Airways boosts Philippine flights
Since Oct. 2, Qatar Airways has started operating 28 weekly flights from the Philippines.
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Qatar Airways has beefed up its flights in the country as it continues to lead the aviation industry by offering more global connectivity than any other airline.

Since Oct. 2, Qatar Airways has started operating 28 weekly flights from the Philippines.

These include 14 weekly flights from Manila, seven weekly flights from Cebu, and seven weekly flights from Clark.

“Qatar Airways has shown resilience and dedication to take people home throughout these difficult times. We are proud to be offering 28 weekly flights to our passengers and becoming one of the largest international airlines to offer such services from the Philippines,” Qatar Airways Philippines country manager Rohan Seneviratne said.

“This enables us to further accumulate unrivalled experience of how to safely carry people home. Additionally, passengers from the Philippines also enjoy seamless connectivity through the best airport in the Middle East to destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Americas,” Seneviratne said.

Qatar Airways said its variety of fuel-efficient aircraft and strategic network management enabled it to quickly increase frequencies and resume services in line with passenger demand, providing more flexible travel options to passengers in the country.

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways is one of the very few airlines that remained in operation.

Since March, Qatar Airways has repatriated over 50,000 people in and out of the Philippines.

