#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
sec
“The capping of credit card charges is a timely and much-needed measure to promote responsible lending and ease the financial burden of consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino said.
STAR/File
After credit cards, SEC wants steep interest on salary loans capped
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — After credit card charges were capped, corporate regulators on Thursday urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to follow through with a similar ceiling for salary and payday loans.

In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said steep interest rates and penalty charges are the top complaints from borrowers against several lending companies. As it appears, SEC has been lobbying for the payday loan limit since October last year in a bid to stop “predatory” lending practices.

Salary and payday loans are short-term credit that while not requiring collateral from borrowers and can easily be obtained, allow lenders to charge sky high interest rates.  

“The capping of credit card charges is a timely and much-needed measure to promote responsible lending and ease the financial burden of consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

“We are hopeful that the Monetary Board will likewise consider soon the Commission’s proposal for similar limits on interest rates, fees and other charges imposed by lending and financing companies on consumer and payday loans,” he added.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Under the BSP's new rules that will take effect November 3, credit card providers can only charge cardholders up to 2% every month. The ceiling will apply on both interest rates and finance charges. For installment payments, a smaller 1% monthly cap will be imposed.

Under the law, BSP’s seven-member Monetary Board, which sets banking policies, may limit borrowing costs and other charges slapped by lenders upon consultation with SEC and industry players.

While it is common practice for lenders and borrowers to agree on loan terms, SEC said the current set-up has become prone to abuse by lenders who sometimes resort to harassment in order to collect payments. 

Corporate regulators have since launched a crackdown on abusive lenders. In the same statement on Thursday, SEC announced 2,081 lending companies got their primary registration revoked for operating without the necessary Certificate of Authority (CA). The commission also shuttered 58 online lending applications for operating without securing a CA. 

“In this light, the SEC has invoked the Monetary Board’s authority to regulate interest rates imposed on consumer loans and payday loans offered by financing and lending companies,” regulators said.

“In the meantime, the Commission continued to implement measures aimed at protecting borrowers,” it added.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tokyo stock trading halted for day by computer glitch
7 hours ago
Trade on Tokyo's stock exchanges was halted for the whole day Thursday after a technical glitch forced activity to be suspended...
Business
fbfb
Puregold raises P12 billion as planned to expand business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
“In line with this, the Company will use the proceeds from this notes fundraising to fuel growth initiatives and accelerate...
Business
fbfb
Japan business confidence recovers slightly after pandemic plunge
9 hours ago
Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers has recovered marginally after plunging on pandemic woes to its worst level...
Business
fbfb
BSP reputation seen on the line over fresh P540-B request from gov't
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Investors would want to keep an eye on BSP’s decision on the matter, something analysts fear would set a dangerous precedent...
Business
fbfb
BBB or bust
By Rey Gamboa | October 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Build program and the country’s construction indus­try going into the last quarter of the year as attempts are underway to mitigate the setbacks caused by work suspen­sion resulting from the extended...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Outstanding debt hits P9.615 trillion as of end-August
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
The national government’s outstanding debt rose by nearly five percent to P9.615 trillion as of end-August from P9.16...
Business
fbfb
Property stocks, bargain hunting lift share prices
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Share prices rose yesterday, slightly recovering after days of being stuck in negative territory, propped up by property...
Business
fbfb
Banks’ loan loss provisioning to remain high next year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Provisioning for bad loans by most banks in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain elevated until next year, with the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Fitch sees Philippines economy contracting by 8%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Fitch Ratings now expects a deeper economic contraction of eight percent for the Philippines amid the rampaging COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
Privatization of Pagcor, PCSO pushed
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Finance (DOF) is once again eyeing the privatization of the gaming operations of the Philip­pine Amusement...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with