#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
consumers
This August 3, 2020, photo shows shoppers roaming around a supermarket in Quezon City.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Consumer loans suffer first-ever quarterly decline amid pandemic
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer loans posted their first ever quarterly decline in June despite record-low borrowing costs, adding concerns to a government counting on banks to rescue the economy from a pandemic-induced recession and stimulate spending.

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed loans extended to households declining to P2 trillion as of June from P2.01 trillion in March. 

This is the first quarter-on-quarter drop in available central bank records dating back to 2009. Year-on-year, consumer loans grew 14.1% in June, slower than 17.7% annual uptick posted in March.

“The BSP report shows the early impact of the economic recession on the banking sector,” Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said in an e-mail.

Of total loans, P111 billion were deemed non-performing, or those unpaid 30 days past due, up 23.3% quarter-on-quarter. Soured consumer loans accounted for 5.55% of total consumer loans, but in the entire bank books, they accounted for a smaller 1.07%. 

Lenders had anticipated the increase in soured consumer loans as the pandemic dragged on. Data showed banks set aside a P70.4 billion in the second quarter to protect their balance sheet from a potential build-up of unsettled consumer debts. The figure was up 30% from March.

Despite bigger provisions getting set aside, Mapa has a warning amid the rise in bad debts. “Should this situation deteriorate further with the economy failing to rebound quickly, we can expect the strain to be felt by banks and their balance sheets,” he said.

The disappointing consumer lending situation comes despite efforts by the central bank to perk up demand for loans. Monetary authorities have slashed interest rates by 175 basis points to historic low of 2.25% and relaxed bank’s reserve requirement in a bid to unleash liquidity into the financial system.

However, a pause from the easing episode last month highlighted the limits of BSP’s power to induce demand. On the ground, confidence remained down despite a roll back of movement restrictions last June, while consumers are battered by severe joblessness that make them too risky to lend to. 

“A sustained increase in non-performing loans and defaults will likely force banks to tighter credit standards further which could lead to slower capital formation and weigh of (gross domestic product) momentum,” Mapa explained.

By type of consumer loan, residential real estate credit cornered the bulk of loans extended as of June. This segment amounted to P800 billion, up 3.5% from the previous quarter.

Motor vehicle loans followed, which declined by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter to P591 billion after an uptick in motorcycle loans was offset by a decrease in auto loans. Credit card receivables came next with P412 billion, down 7.6% on a quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, salary loans slightly inched up to P162 billion as of June while other consumer loans jumped 6.3% quarter-on-quarter to P31.7 billion.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Party-list lawmaker Romero among 50 richest Filipinos
7 hours ago
The billionaire Michael Romero has been among the richest congressmen since at least 2018. 
Business
fbfb
Pivot to survive
By Rey Gamboa | September 17, 2020 - 12:00am
In June, Rustans.com was a sad version of the brick-and-mortar Rustan’s, the country’s premiere upmarket department store that carries many of the world’s luxury brand names for personal, as well...
Business
fbfb
Foreign reserves sufficiency hits 4-year peak
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Foreign reserves were a tad away from the $100-billion milestone last month.
Business
fbfb
Peso soars to near 4-year high anew
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
There is no stopping the peso from gaining more strength despite a pandemic-induced recession.
Business
fbfb
Dragonpay partners with UnionBank for DSWD SAP disbursement
6 hours ago
Dragonpay has been chosen by UnionBank as one of its two channels for the disbursement of the DSWD Social Amelioration Program...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Infrastructure spending down in 7 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
The government’s spending on infrastructure declined by 9.4 percent from January to July compared to last year’s...
Business
fbfb
Term deposit rates mixed
19 hours ago
Term deposits fetched mixed results yesterday as cash-rich banks swarmed the auction, according to the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee opens new overseas branches
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. is taking a bite of the Liverpool and Texas markets in the United Kingdom and United States, respectively,...
Business
fbfb
Global tourism losses reach $460 billion in H1
By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The international tourism industry has lost around $460 billion in receipts in the first half of the year as arrivals plunged...
Business
fbfb
Index wipes out gains as selling pressure picks up
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Investors cashed in on gains from the market’s recent runup, dragging the main index back below the psychological 6,000...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with