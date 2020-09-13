#VACCINEWATCHPH
Aboitiz agriculture unit brings feeds, pet food online
(The Philippine Star) - September 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pilmico Foods Corp., one of the country’s top feeds and flour producers, has partnered with online shopping platform Shopee to make their products more accessible to the market.

“We started this partnership with Shopee in May 2020, because we saw their platform’s potential in expanding the current reach of our products,” said Joeben Gamatero II, Pilmico’s vice president for branding and marketing.

“With Shopee’s strong consumer base and engaging promotions, we see how this partnership will make top-quality products more accessible for them. As households continue to adjust to the new normal, we want to be there – bringing quality products that are conveniently available to our consumers,” he added.

The community quarantine measures implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shift in people’s buying habits. As going out became less of an option, more people turned to online platforms for all their needs, ranging from groceries and personal items to pet food and poultry necessities.

The Aboitiz-owned food and agribusiness unit offers its Salto Gamefowl feeds, Maxime dog food and animal health products available for deliveries nationwide.

Shopee Philippines is one of the top online shopping markets in Southeast Asia. As a brand, it has dominated the mobile app-based shopping market with over 200 million app downloads, with an almost equal amount of active users.

