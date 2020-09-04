#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Brief lockdown slows inflation beyond BSP expectations
Consumer prices decelerated by an annual pace of 2.4% in August, slower than the 2.7% in July. The latest figure fell below the central bank’s 2.5-3.3% forecast for the month.
STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file
Brief lockdown slows inflation beyond BSP expectations
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE 10:13 a.m., Sept. 4) — Inflation eased for the first time in three months in August, demonstrating the impact of fresh lockdowns in Metro Manila and neighboring areas on economic activity.

Consumer prices decelerated by an annual pace of 2.4% in August, slower than the 2.7% in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday.

The latest figure fell below the central bank’s 2.5-3.3% forecast for the month. With the latest outturn, inflation averaged 2.5% for the first 8 months, falling within the central bank’s 2-4% target for the year.

Slower price increments were unexpected even by the Bangko Sentral ng PIlipinas (BSP), which has taken advantage of manageable inflation to slash bank interest rates to record-lows, encourage borrowers to secure credit, and lenders to lend. The latest data only gives BSP, with three more meetings left this year, wider space to do that. 

“The BSP will continue to evaluate the transmission of the BSP’s policy actions to the economy along with the recently approved fiscal measures to address the public health crisis,” Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a Viber message to reporters.

While slowing inflation is typically good news, recent months of slowing prices also appeared to reflect dismal economic activity among consumers too afraid to go out and spend. In August, President Rodrigo Duterte also enforced a 15-day stricter lockdown from Aug. 4 to 18 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite, key economic areas in Luzon. 

“The balance of risks tilts toward the downside owing largely to potential disruptions to domestic and global economic activity of the ongoing pandemic,” Diokno said.

While there is “no shock or spike in food prices” coming from brief lockdowns per se, National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa also said that it appears prices tempered because “there is enough supply” of food as consumers stayed home.

'Inflation less of a concern'

Specifically, food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for 39% of basket of goods and services used to compute inflation, slowed inflation last month, rose an average 1.8% year-on-year in August, the slowest this year, figures showed.

Chicken, pork, fish prices slowed, while vegetable costs dropped. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, slowed to 3.1% last month from 3.3% in July.

Four other subindices posted slower inflation, while one experienced slight deflation. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco price increases eased to 17.7% annually. With shoppers not dining out and spending, subindices gauging miscellaneous goods prices and clothing inched up a slower 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Rice prices remained declining.

“The main reason for it is that demand conditions though improving, will remain below its long term level, thereby suppressing pricing power. So overall, inflation is unlikely to be a major cause for concern,” ANZ economist Sanjay Mathur said in an e-mail.

By area, inflation in Metro Manila was steady at 2.2%, while that of areas outside it slowed to 2.5%. Rice prices, which account for nearly a tenth of basket of goods and commodities used to compute inflation, remained declining.

For the rest of the year, prices are seen to be less of a problem for the economy. “We expect a gradual fall in the headline rate over the rest of 2020. (It) means that prices will only rise by 2.3% over the year as a whole,” said Alex Holmes, Asia economist for Capital Economics.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS ( NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines jobless rate eases, but Metro Manila left behind
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“What we are seeing is that, of course, the easing of quarantines helped but there are also other reasons (for the decline),”...
Business
fbfb
An unusual taipan
By Boo Chanco | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
I frequently get asked whether Ramon S. Ang is running for president in 2022. I have asked him the same question and the answer is a big fat NO!
Business
fbfb
Pandemic now seen destroying jobs of 700k migrant workers
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
About 700,000 Filipino migrant workers will likely lose their jobs this year amid massive layoffs around the world triggered...
Business
fbfb
PhilHealth
By Roberto R. Romulo | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
My source for this week’s column is someone who has been dealing with PhilHealth, but does not want to be identified: “To me the fact that Mr. Dante Gierran is a lawyer and CPA gives some confidence that...
Business
fbfb
SMC eyes revival of Pasig River cleanup project
By Richmond Mercurio | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. plans to clean up and improve the flow of water throughout the entire length of Pasig River as part of the P95.4-billion Pasig River Expressway project.
Business
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Unemployment rate eases to 10% in July
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
The number of Filipinos without jobs fell in July from a record high in April following the easing of community quarantine...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Moody’s sees deeper GDP slump of 7%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Moody’s Investors Service has revised to seven percent its 2020 economic contraction target for the Philippines after...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Vehicle, motorcycle output, sales down by double digits
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The rollout of new motor vehicles and motorcycles in the country skidded by double digits in the first seven months of the...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Stocks rebound on better jobless figures, US gains
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Share prices rebounded yesterday after five consecutive days of decline as investors cheered the easing of the jobless rate,...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Sangley proponents seek fresh extension
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The proponents of the Sangley Point International Airport project in Cavite have asked for more time to complete their post...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with