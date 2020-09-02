#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Globe sees strong demand for data, home broadband
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - September 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. expects sustained strong demand for data and home broadband will help the company weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globe said it remains optimistic the strong data demand would continue for the rest of the year as more sectors embrace the “new normal.”

“Data continues to be a bright spot for business, as demand remains strong and steadily growing,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“Especially at this time of pandemic, internet access serves as a lifeline for many Filipinos. People use the internet to do work from home, conduct business, make payments, and homeschooling, among others. We expect this trend to continue until the rest of the year,” Cu said.

Cu said Globe is also bullish on the potential of its home broadband business.

“The potential of home broadband remains a source of inspiration for us. This segment is largely untapped so there are a lot of households that are looking to be connected. We hope to fill this demand with our aggressive network roll out in the second half not only in urban areas, but even in provinces all over the country,” he said.

Globe’s mobile data revenues reached P35.8 billion in the first half as mobile data traffic soared by 45 percent year-on-year to 1,106 petabytes.

The Ayala-led telco attributed the increase to more customers spending time online, whether because of work at home schemes or simply using the internet for business, entertainment and online learning.

The company said its home broadband business also boosted efforts to absorb the impact of the pandemic in the first half with revenues amounting to P12.5 billion.

Globe’s home broadband subscriber base stood at nearly 2.9 million as of end June.

Globe expects the number to continue growing as more households gear up for working and learning from home as public schools reopen in October.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP prof sees Dito breaking promises with Big Tech cables under threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
Facebook Inc. and Google reportedly scrapped plans to link the US and Hong Kong through an underwater cable, and Glen Imbang,...
Business
fbfb
Sangley, other China projects to proceed despite US contractor ban
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines is "not a vassal state of any foreign power."
Business
fbfb
BIR further extends deadline for online sellers to register
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
As of Tuesday, 5,650 online sellers have registered before BIR
Business
fbfb
Sanofi halts testing for COVID-19 drug after failing Phase 3 trials
By Agence France-Presse | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to become among the first takers of a COVID-19 vaccine, allotting P2.5 billion for the purchase...
Business
fbfb
Samsung heir charged with fraud over succession-linked deal
By Kang Jin-kyu | 7 hours ago
South Korean prosecutors indicted the heir to the Samsung empire Tuesday over a controversial merger of two business...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Ban on Brazil poultry imports stays
2 hours ago
The Philippines’ ban on poultry imports from Brazil will continue until the Latin American country has ensured that...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Stocks weaken anew as pandemic worries weigh on sentiment
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continue to weigh down investor sentiment as the stock market...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
MacroAsia leaves fate of Sangley project to government
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. is leaving the fate of Sangley Point International Airport project to the government, which...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Lucia Tan passes away at 77
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Lucia “Letty” Gonzales Tan, 77, spouse of taipan Lucio C. Tan and mother of LT Group president Michael G. Tan,...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Depressed corn prices seen by harvest season
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
Local corn farmers will have to deal with depressed prices in the next few weeks as the importation of feed wheat coincides...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with