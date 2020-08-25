#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Dominguez says all subsidies should be digitized
Photo shows Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez in a press briefing.
PPD/King Rodriguez, File
Dominguez says all subsidies should be digitized
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 7:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The finance department wants all future subsidy programs to be digitized, saying it will prevent corruption and ensure that financial aid will reach the intended beneficiaries.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said it would be hard for anyone to commit irregularities if cash transfers are done electronically since there is no need to tap people who will distribute the money.

"We think all subsidy programs in the future should be digitized...The direct distribution of aid should be through banks or e-wallets, e-wallet accounts of the intended beneficiaries," Dominguez told President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting in Davao City last Monday.

Dominguez said the system was adopted in the small business wage subsidy program, which assisted workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. About P41 billion has been disbursed under the program.

"No cash was handled, nobody can keep the cash so the intended beneficiaries, the employees of small companies were able to receive subsidies," the finance chief said.

Dominguez made the proposal as the government is preparing to provide more aid to pandemic-affected sectors with the passage of Bayanihan 2 bill. The measure, which will allocate P165.5 billion to programs that will boost pandemic response and revive the economy, will soon be transmitted to Malacañang for Duterte's signature.

Duterte agreed with the finance chief's proposal, saying digitalization would remove human intervention in the distribution of subsidies.

"The most important thing here is the placing of funds to banks so they can go directly to workers. There is no intermediary and there is no intervention of any kind...It will lessen corruption," the president said.

Dominguez said agencies have proposed the inclusion of a Bayanihan 2 provision which states that all aid should be given through banks and remittance centers if possible.

The government has been using electronic cash transfers in the implementation of the second phase of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), which provides cash aid to low-income families. The distribution, however, remains unfinished because the social welfare department had to check the list of beneficiaries, officials said.

About 7.2 million of the 8.7 million intended beneficiaries of SAP have received the second tranche of assistance as of August 23. 

"The DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), along with our payout partners, both in the direct and digital schemes, have been working hard to ensure that this subsidy is distributed to its intended recipients. We remain committed in this undertaking to secure the 100 percent accomplishment rate," social welfare secretary Rolando Bautista said. 

CARLOS DOMINGUEZ SUBSIDIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP eyes cap on credit card loan rates
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plans to put a cap on the finance charges imposed by banks and financial institutions on credit...
Business
fbfb
Property hunters dump condos for houses in lockdown period
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“Since public transportation has been suspended from March to May...,property seekers may have looked for residential...
Business
fbfb
US, China agree to 'push forward' first phase of trade deal amid pandemic
By Helen Roxburgh | 6 hours ago
The pandemic did not distract officials from their trade commitments under the first phase of the deal.
Business
fbfb
More towers for better connectivity
By Rey Gamboa | August 25, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s agonizing to watch a child, who’s trying to learn a math problem on his tech device, forced to bury his head in his arms in front of the monitor every so often while waiting for a better connec...
Business
fbfb
Don’t bark up the wrong tree
By Lizandro C. Amandy | August 25, 2020 - 12:00am
“Barking up the wrong tree” can vary in meaning depending on the situation. But for purposes of this article, allow me to use this phrase in the context of asking for help or seeking redress.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Competition watchdog clears Razon's entry in Manila Water
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
While Ayala Corp. was still left with a bigger 31.6% ownership of the company, the transaction gave Razon 51% voting...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Shakey's set to take slice of growing milk tea market with R&B brand
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
R&B is one of the leading milk tea and bubble tea players in Singapore. It currently has more than 1,000 outlets worldwide,...
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
Philippines secures fifth ADB loan for outbreak response
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The loan is payable in 29 years, including a grace period of 8.5 years, and will be charged with corresponding interest.
Business
fbfb
9 hours ago
Duterte's penultimate budget to reach Congress on Tuesday
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The outlay, seen as another component of government pandemic response, is worth P4.51 trillion.
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
RCBC raises $300 million from foreign debt market
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. raised $300 million as it returned to the offshore debt market through the first...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with