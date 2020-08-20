#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SCG revenues down 39% in H1
SCG said the lower revenues were “mainly from the cement building materials business and exports from Thailand.”
STAR/ File
SCG revenues down 39% in H1
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Revenues of the local unit of Thai conglomerate Siam Cement Group (SCG) declined 39 percent in the first semester from a year ago due to theweak performance of the cement building materials business.

In a statement, SCG said revenues from the Philippines reached P5.34 billion in the January to June period, down 39 percent year-on-year.

SCG said the lower revenues were “mainly from the cement building materials business and exports from Thailand.”

For the second quarter, SCG’s revenues in the Philippines reached P2 billion, a 53 percent reduction year-on-year.

To overcome challenges faced due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, SCG is making use of digital channels and developing solutions to address customer needs.

Through its e-commerce platform scgshop.com.ph, SCG is able to cater to the demand for products for the home requirements of customers who have turned online for making purchases due to the pandemic.

SCG’s online platform is a one-stop shop offering not just the group’s products, but also other items related to home and living, as well as construction such as electrical, lighting, furniture and even appliances.

Among the new products recently launched by SCG is SmartCrete, which allows convenient mixing of cement by preventing incorrect proportioning and providing enough ready-mix concrete for use anytime.

SCG subsidiary Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc., the country’s largest ceramic tile manufacturer, meanwhile, rolled out tile adhesive, a tiling solution that comes in 25 kilogram per bag for five square meter to six square meter of tiling area.

SCG president and chief executive officer Roongrote Rangsiyopash said the group is constantly monitoring the needs of the market and the pandemic to be able to respond accordingly.

“We take a dynamic approach by offering solutions, products and services that better fulfill the needs and capture the untapped market in the wake of growing trends in e-commerce, on-demand food delivery service, and health and wellness,” he said.

SCG, a leading conglomerate in Southeast Asia, is focused on the following businesses: cement-building materials, chemicals and packaging.

Apart from Mariwasa Siam Ceramics, SCG operates in the Philippines through other subsidiaries such as SCG Marketing Philippines Inc., SCG International Philippines Inc. and United Pulp & Paper Co.

SCG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala Land sets bond offer
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. announced Wednesday it plans to raise P6.25 billion through the issuance...
Business
fbfb
Ayala energy unit to build solar plants worth P6.1 billion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
AC Energy Philippines Inc. targets to hike its renewables portfolio to 5,000 MW by 2025.
Business
fbfb
Healthcare
By Boo Chanco | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Health is wealth. But it seems in our current situation, the only ones getting wealthy on the pretext of caring for our health are the crooks.
Business
fbfb
Government debt fetch low rates, but suffer shorter payment terms in June
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Payment terms on government debts continue to shorten as of June, cancelling out any benefits from falling borrowing costs...
Business
fbfb
‘Vaccine not enough to improve 2021 outlook’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The development of a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be expected to significantly improve economic outlook in the near term due to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Stocks tumble on profit taking
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi ended substantially lower at 6,042.12, down 114.33 points or 1.85 percent...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
AMLC: Pandemic causes rise in financial crimes
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council yesterday warned banks and other financial institutions that money launderers and perpetrators...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
HSBC sees reduced demand for loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to keep benchmark interest rates steady in the near term amid reduced demand for...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
AC Energy to put up 2 solar plants
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
AC Energy Inc., the power unit of the Ayala Group, will build two new solar plants in Central Luzon as it continues to expand...
Business
fbfb
ALI taps investment banks for bond issue
By Iris Gonzales | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Ayala Land Inc., the listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. has mandated five banks for a five-year fixed rate bond issue.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with