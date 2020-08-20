#VACCINEWATCHPH
Century Pacific, Linaco Group expand partnership
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), the listed food company of the Po family, has expanded its partnership with Malaysia-headquartered coconut producer Linaco Group.

CNPF has signed a long-term contract as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Linaco Group worth more than $50 million.

The partnership will strengthen CNPF’s position as a major player in the Philippine coconut industry.

Christopher Po, CNPF executive chairman,  said the company’s growing presence in the global coconut market – both as an OEM export manufacturer and domestic branded player – was in line with its long-term vision of building a healthier and more diversified suite of shelf-stable food and beverage products.

“We will continue to leverage on our manufacturing expertise, as well as our marketing and R&D capabilities, to capitalize on emerging global trends, and invest in our robust new product pipeline,” Po said.

Linaco managing director Joe Ling said the new agreement would further strengthen the partnership with CNPF.

The partnership with the Linaco Group commenced in 2018, with CNPF signing on as OEM of Linaco’s leading coconut milk brands.

After more than two years of working together, both companies agreed to increase volume commitments and expand the range of products that CNPF would produce.

CNPF is pouring in P300 million to augment its coconut manufacturing capacity as part of efforts  to address the growing demand for high-value coconut products internationally.

CNPF’s coconut products include desiccated coconut, virgin coconut oil, coconut flour and coconut milk. It also recently debuted its own brand – Coco Mama Fresh Gata, a coconut milk product sold in a convenient packaged format meant primarily for the Philippine domestic market.

