COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
LTG earnings up 9% in 7 months
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc., the listed holding company of taipan Lucio Tan, grew its first half net income by nine percent to P10.03 billion.

The conglomerate has interests in tobacco through PMFTC, banking through Philippine National Bank, liquor through Tanduay Distillers,  property through Eton Properties Philippines and beverage through Asia Brewery Inc.

The tobacco business continued to be the biggest contributor, accounting for P8.18 billion or 82 percent of total attributable income. PNB contributed P795 million or eight percent.

Contributing five percent was Tanduay with P541 million, while Eton Properties added P402 million or four percent. Asia Brewery accounted for P40 million or less than one percent.

LTG’s 30.9 percent stake in Victorias Milling Co. Inc.  translated to P148 million or one percent in net income contribution.

In terms of the different business segments, the tobacco saw lower volumes in the industry in general.

Estimates showed that the tobacco industry’s volume declined 17 percent in the first half due to the impact of the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon starting March 17 and in other select cities thereafter.

Despite the lower volume, the tobacco business recorded a net income of P8.22 billion during the period, up P2.34 billion or 40 percent.

Equity in net earnings from LTG’s 49.6 percent stake in PMFTC reached P8.25 billion, up 46 percent mainly due to the higher share of premium Marlboro, as well as the price increases implemented in late August 2019.

PNB’s net income was 64 percent lower at P1.44 billion  primarily due to the P8.44 billion provision for credit losses the bank booked in the first half.

On the other hand, Tanduay’s net income was up 43 percent due to improved margin in the liquor segment and a 41 percent decrease in selling and marketing expenses.

Eton’s net income likewise increased nine percent to P404 million, mainly due to higher rental income.  The company has a leasing portfolio of approximately 181,000 square meters of office space and over 43,000 sqmof retail space.

It will continue to add projects in the pipeline, including the 36-story Blakes Tower in Makati City which will have 10,500 square meters of office space and 14,000 square meters of residential space.

Asia Brewery, meanwhile, posted a net income of P40 million, down 40 percent year-on-year, primarily due to lower volumes across ABI’s products.

This was a result of the quarantine which affected sales in sari-sari and convenience stores and in supermarkets.

Nevertheless, Cobra energy drink and Vitamilk soymilk continue to be market leaders, while bottled water brands Absolute and Summit have the second highest market share.

LT GROUP INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso breaks through near 4-year peak on economic weakness
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Lower imports, a signal of lack of economic demand, pushed up the peso.
Business
fbfb
Despite being legal, GMA to remove foreign investors from network
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The broadcaster will buy back Philippine Deposit Receipts (PDRs) sold to foreign investors after the sale of such securities...
Business
fbfb
Duterte vows 'no mercy' for local execs who delay telco permits
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed "no mercy" for officials who delay the processing of permits for cell sites as local governments...
Business
fbfb
US to label Hong Kong imports 'made in China'
By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
The measure marked a new round of response from the US over the passage of the national security law that clamped down on...
Business
fbfb
Transport coalition hits slashed public transport budget under Bayanihan 2
7 hours ago
"Slashing this budget by more than half means this budget is gutted; essential public transport services will continue to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PNB profits down 65%in H1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Earnings of Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank plunged by 65 percent from January to June after a sharp drop in the second quarter as provision for bad loans soared almost 10-fold in anticipation of higher defaults...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Loans qualified as RRR nears P100 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Bank loans extended to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as to large enterprises, which qualify as compliance with the reserve requirements, soared close to P100 billion as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Money, fiscal and private debt and prices
By Gerardo P. Sicat | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The COVID-19 lockdown in Luzon was a major economic disruption. It created logistical nightmares that dislocated the ordinary patterns of consumption and production activities in the economy.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
GMA buying back PDRs
By Richmond Mercurio | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
GMA Network Inc. is buying back its Philippine Depositary Receipts from foreign holders in a move to protect these investments.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
More agriculture exports to Canada eyed
By Louise Maureen Simeon | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines is eyeing a wider presence in Canada with plans to export more farm and fishery products.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with