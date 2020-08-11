COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
LGUs scramble to approve telco permits after Duterte tirade
“I’m telling business can complain directly (to the Cabinet). My order to the Cabinet now is to really take the most drastic measures that they can find,” the president said.
STAR/File
LGUs scramble to approve telco permits after Duterte tirade
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 12:10am

MANILA, Philippines — After receiving a tongue-lashing from President Rodrigo Duterte for the sluggish processing of permits to build new cellular towers, local government units immediately approved over 1,000 applications from telecom companies, the Department of Interior and Local Government said late Monday night.

In a televised Cabinet meeting, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told Duterte that out of 1,930 applications submitted by telcos to 80 LGUs this year, 1,502 of them were already approved.

This was after processing time was cut to an average of 16 days from 241 days previously. To do this, some licenses are no longer required.

"In the coming months, we will monitor the pending applications and we will make sure these will be approved. If they're rejected, we will know why," Año said in Filipino. 

In his penultimate State of the Nation Address last month, Duterte blasted incumbents Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. for their supposed poor service and threatened to seize their assets if they don't shape up.

His animosity toward the duopoly prompted him to begin an accelerated bidding for a third telco player, where China Telecom-backed Dito Telecommunity emerged as a winner. But even Dito, where his tycoon friend Dennis Uy has major investment, also encountered the same bureaucracy, forcing it to push back its technical launch supposedly held early July .

Duterte later redirected his anger from telco giants to LGUs after finding out that the country's telco sector has been plagued with excessive government red tape, which hampers the construction of much-needed telco infrastructure.

In addition to a third player, the government is also behind plans to build common telco towers, which aim to increase cellular sites in the Philippines and speed up telco connection.

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP GLOBE TELECOM INC. PLDT INC. TELCO INFRASTRUCTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus foreign financing balloons to $8.1 billion in August
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The amount was up 4.8% from $7.76 billion last July 1.
Business
fbfb
Eagle Cement rebound prospects dim on weak property sector, competition
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Earnings of Eagle Cement Corp. fell by over 90% in the second quarter, and 61% in first half.
Business
fbfb
Leadership
By Boo Chanco | August 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Highest number of total COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Worst GDP contraction among major ASEAN economies.
Business
fbfb
Meralco power bills down for fourth straight month in August
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Lower power rates were charged in January, February and May to August, while slight increases were recorded in March and...
Business
fbfb
Gold at historic highs
By Wilson Sy | August 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Many events this year are unprecedented. We have the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, the deepest economic recession since World War II, the sharpest bear market decline, the biggest global monetary and fiscal...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Diokno: No need for new rate cut
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees no immediate need to further cut interest rates, reiterating that the economic fallout...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
HSBC sees Philippine economy contracting 9.6%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
British banking giant HSBC expects the Philippine economy to contract deeper by 9.6 percent this year due to the rising number...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
ADB pushes for investments in green, smart transport system
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank is pushing for investments in transportation systems that use new technologies to adopt to social...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
No takers for BSP rediscount facility
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Banks continued to snub the peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilpinas for the third straight month...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Globe partners with Secureworks
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The enterprise arm of Globe Telecom Inc. is teaming up with Secureworks to help businesses strengthen their security against...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with