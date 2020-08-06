COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In the second quarter alone, JFC’s net loss was P10 billion compared to a net income of P1 billion a year ago.
BusinessWorld/File
Jollibee incurs P12 billion loss in H1
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) incurred a net loss of P12 billion in the first half, a reversal of the P2.5 billion profit recorded in the same period last year.

In the second quarter alone, JFC’s net loss was P10 billion compared to a net income of P1 billion a year ago.

This as system-wide sales both from company-owned and franchised stores decreased 24.5 percent to P85.8 billion during the first half and by 48.4 percent to P30.7 billion in the second quarter due to quarantine restrictions imposed in many parts of the world as a result of the coronavirus.

JFC chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said the company’s latest results were expected.

“The business results were very bad, but in line with our forecasts. We are now focusing on rebuilding our business moving forward, along with implementing major cost improvement under our business transformation program,” he said.

“We expect sales and profit to improve over the next few months. Our business building effort include introducing exciting new products, launching new marketing campaigns, opening cloud kitchens, introducing improvement in our delivery systems and opening new stores at selected locations, particularly in North America, Vietnam, Malaysia and China,” Tanmantiong further said.

Moving forward, the company plans to open 338 stores worldwide this year.

“We expect sales and profit to increase significantly in 2021 to a point closer to the levels of 2019 and to grow at least at historical growth rate of 15 percent annually by 2022,” Tanmantiong said.

At the beginning of the second quarter, 50 percent of JFC Group’s stores worldwide were temporarily closed. By the end of the quarter, 88 percent of all stores were already open.

“However, most of the stores that were open relied heavily on delivery and take-out businesses, while practically all dine-in operations were either still closed or had low level of sales volume. Revenues decreased by 46.6 percent to P23.3 billion for the quarter versus year ago,” JFC said.

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Store closures, digital pivot costs push Jollibee deeper in the red
By Prinz Magtulis | 14 hours ago
Large investments on delivery systems while operations were dismal hit the homegrown brand hard.
Business
fbfb
Duterte pledges to medical frontliners face hard budget reality
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Overworked healthcare workers on the frontline of Philippines' fight versus coronavirus may have to wait longer for promised...
Business
fbfb
Hanjin takeover to push through amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
The plan of an American private equity firm and an Australian shipbuilding company to take over the former site of the bankrupt...
Business
fbfb
Telcos, oligarchs and COVID-19
By Boo Chanco | August 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Global Source, a New York-based think tank, expressed disappointment that our Great Leader’s fifth State of the Nation Address did not include a clear roadmap for COVID-19 recovery.
Business
fbfb
Factories off to a slow restart in June
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Local manufacturers sustained a slump but managed to temper weakness as more factories get back to business.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Deaths and debts
By Iris Gonzales | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Wake me up when September comes. But then again who are we kidding? The mess isn’t likely to end by then, is it?
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Creating visibility to win the war against COVID-19
By Joey Concepcion | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Balancing health and the economy is really challenging.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
EastWest profit soars 65% to P4.5 billion in 6 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Gotianun-led EastWest Banking Corp. recorded a 65 percent jump in earnings in the first half despite building up its war chest for bad loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Maynilad eyes more customers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. aims to add 14,000 more customers to its sewerage system this year with the installation of 2,000 new sewer service connections in Manila
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon raises $75 million from bonds
By Iris Gonzales | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
DoubleDragon Properties Corp., the listed property firm owned by Edgar “Injap” Sia and Tony Tan Caktiong, has successfully raised $75 million through the issuance of new five-year dollar bonds.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with