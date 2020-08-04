COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A fully-armed police officer patrols a residential area in Barangay Mauway in Mandaluyong CIty as the barangay is placed under "total lockdown" from May 11-13, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
Philippines secures $6-B COVID-19 aid from UN, largest since Yolanda
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations (UN) and its humanitarian partners on Tuesday launched a P6-billion "COVID-19 Response Plan" for the Philippines, the largest ever extended since the onslaught of supertyphoon Yolanda in 2013.

The response plan, drafted April 3 and continuously being revised, with the last revision made August, will assist 5.4 million poorest households residing in congested urban areas where the coronavirus can quickly spread, Gustavo Gonzalez, UN coordinator in the Philippines, said in a statement. Women and girls will be prioritized.

The aid will be coursed through the government to fund response programs against the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. To date, 23% of the funds were already "mobilized," meaning money were already allocated or disbursed.

“The pandemic is challenging the capacity of response of any single country in the world. Our role is to make best use of our global knowledge and resources to join government’s efforts to contribute to the safety and well-being of the Filipino people," Gonzalez said.

Specific programs to be funded by the aid were not specified but according to the UN, projects that address the "most immediate challenges" in health, food security, water, sanitation and risk communication will be financed.

The assistance will be extended until the end of the year but may be longer "as needs resulting from the pandemic change," Gonzalez said.

Over in Quezon City, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in a briefing Tuesday cited government efforts to raise funding for what appears to be a longer pandemic fight. While the UN assistance is not a loan and will not be paid, the UN itself adds to a growing list of foreign creditors including the World Bank that extended funding to the country's pandemic response.

The latest aid from the UN is apart from possible assistance the Philippines is qualified to under the multilateral agency's $10.3 billion COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, a collaboration among UN agencies and partners to assist vulnerable countries face the wrath of COVID-19 outbreak.

The UN's announcement came the same day lockdown measures were tightened anew in Metro Manila — an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality — and nearby provinces Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan after healthcare workers requested a breather from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases since movement restrictions were relaxed in June.

“As we work together to support government efforts to contain the virus against the demand to restore the economy, the UN and humanitarian partners will continue to seize opportunities to build greater resiliency, equity and inclusivity, in short, to build forward better,” Gonzalez said.

MECQ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hanjin takeover to push through amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The plan of an American private equity firm and an Australian shipbuilding company to take over the former site of the bankrupt...
Business
fbfb
PAL offloads its excess baggage
By Iris Gonzales | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Ripping through turbulent skies, Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines is getting rid of all the extra weight.
Business
fbfb
Businesses scramble to lockdown mode with cash flow drying up
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Given only 24 hours to prepare, businesses are racing against time to downscale their operations over the next 15 days.
Business
fbfb
Universal Robina profits surge 76% in second quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Foreign exchange gains pushed up the snack maker's net income during a tumultuous period of lockdowns.
Business
fbfb
The travails of BIR form no. 1709
By Maria Carmela Peralta | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Finally, on July 29 the Bureau of Internal Revenue issued the much-awaited Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 76-2020 to clarify issues on the filing of BIR form no. 1709.
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
T-bills fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
Short-term government securities continued to fetch lower rates across-the-board amid strong liquidity in the financial system,...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Phoenix Petroleum sets P7 billion CP issue
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Listed independent oil player Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. is planning to issue new commercial papers of up to P7 ...
Business
fbfb
Factory activity declines anew in July
By Czeriza Valencia | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Manufacturing conditions declined anew in July after recovering in June, bucking expectations that output and demand will recover steadily as community quarantine restrictions are loosened.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Diokno: Shift to MECQ has limited economic impact
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the reimposition of a stricter lockdown for 15 days would have limited impact on the country’s economy that is being battered by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Government must solve Philippines internet problems — Rio
By Richmond Mercurio | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Solving the country’s internet woes and improving telco services is now in the hands of the government, former Department of Information and Communications Technology undersecretary Eliseo Rio said.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with