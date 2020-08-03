Meralco provides continuous power supply to COVID-19 treatment centers

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco crews conduct service upgrades at the Philippine Arena Complex, Ciudad de Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan.

The mega tent quarantine facility dubbed as We Heal as One Center, is a 300-bed facility that serves as a temporary treatment facility for COVID-19 patients.

The service upgrade work include the installation of 11 concrete poles, 240-meters three-phase overhead lines, nine distribution transformers, and three metering facilities.

The center is one of the many vital hospitals and COVID-19 treatment and testing centers in the Meralco franchise area.