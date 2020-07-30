COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In this July 14, 2018 photo, a Muslim prays at Salam Mosque in Culiat, Quezon City a day before the end of Ramadan.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Workers to get double pay on Eid al-Adha — DOLE
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Thursday reminded companies to pay their employees double should they work on July 31, a regular holiday, although some employers affected by the pandemic may defer the release of the holiday pay.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 985 declaring July 31 as a regular holiday in commemoration of Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice.

That said, employees who worked during the holiday will be paid 200% of their regular salary for the first eight hours, according to Labor Advisory 25 issued by DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III. If they worked overtime on that holiday, employees will receive a top up of 30% their hourly rate.

Staff who will not work on the said holiday should still receive 100% of their salary, the labor agency said.

For employees who worked on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day, workers will be paid an additional 30% on top of the double-pay. Another 30% of their hourly rate will be added to their salary if they work overtime.

"The Labor Advisory, however, stipulates that some companies may defer the payment of the holiday pay until such time that the national health emergency arising from COVID-19 (coronavirus disease-2019) is abated and normal business operations are resumed," the Labor department said.

"Further, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operations during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of the holiday pay," it added.

