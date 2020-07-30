PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Palace declares Eid al-Adha on July 31 a holiday
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared July 31 a regular holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has made the declaration.

Eid al-Adha, also called the "Festival of Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The holiday marks the end of the annual pilgrimage, or hajj, to the Saudi city of Mecca—the holiest city in Islam—and in remembrance of Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to God.

Practices observed during the holiday are sacrifices of sheep, cows, goats, buffalos or camels, as well as the praying of Eid prayers.

