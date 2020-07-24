Knowledge-based ecozone launched in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and Batangas State University (BatStateU) have launched the country’s first Knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology (KIST) Park for the development of a more competitive workforce.

“Being a KIST Park will now enable BatStateU to partner with foreign schools to bring their programs so we can create more skilled Filipinos as we embark on transforming our workforce to become multi-skilled, multi-knowledge, and world class,” PEZA director general Charito Plaza said yesterday.

The KIST is one of the new types of special economic zones (SEZ) to allow the country to make use of idle lands of state universities and colleges (SUCs).

President Duterte designated BatStateU as a PEZA-registered special economic zone through Proclamation 947 signed last May 22.

Earlier this month, PEZA, BatStateU and the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges entered into a memorandum of agreement for the set up of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Institute in the area.

Plaza said the SEZ Institute aims to provide skills training and research based on the type of industry in the region.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, who serves as chairman of the PEZA Board, said the KIST Park would help in building the capacity and skills of BatStateU in undertaking research to respond to the needs of industries.

For his part, BatStateU president Tirso Ronquillo said “with this development, SUCs in the Philippines can expand their programs for industry, academe, market synergy, technopreneurship, business incubation acceleration based on innovation and knowledge procreation in science and technology.”

PEZA is promoting the development of different types of ecozones like the KIST Park particularly in the countryside to enable these areas to attract investments and technology, as well as create employment opportunities.

Since January, the President has declared 12 new PEZA-registered ecozones including the BatStateU KIST Park.