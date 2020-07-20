COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government readies RTB swap
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - July 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – More than P300 billion worth of maturing bonds are eligible to be swapped by investors for the new Retail Treasury bonds (RTBs) being issued by the government, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

In a statement, the DOF said the total outstanding amount of old debt papers that are eligible for RTB-24’s switch tender component is about P321 billion.

Under this component, holders of maturing bonds, particularly RTB 10-01, fixed rate treasury note (FXTN) 05-73, RTB 10-02 and FXTN 07-57, may exchange their old debt notes for the new RTBs.

RTB-10-01 is set to mature on Aug. 19, while FXTN 05-73 will mature on Aug. 20. RTB 10-02 will also be maturing on March 3 next year, while FXTN 07-57’s tenor will end on March 20, 2021.

Earlier, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said the debt swap component presents a reinvestment opportunity for holders of eligible bonds given their forthcoming maturity dates.

“The exchange offer is likewise intended to manage refinancing risk in the debt portfolio of the country and is an integral part of its overall liability management program,” it said.

Aside from refinancing maturing debt, the government’s RTB issuance also aims to raise new funds to boost state coffers amid efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Proceeds from the issuance of RTB 24 will be used to aid the country’s efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and to support the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as the healthcare system, unemployed OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), and the struggling MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises),” the BTr said.

Part of the proceeds would also be used to fund infrastructure projects and other national government expenditures.

The bonds, following a price-setting auction last Thursday, carry a coupon rate of 2.625 percent, 362.5 basis points down from the 6.25 percent coupon recorded in the previous five-year RTB auction in February last year.

Investors swarmed the auction as total tenders reached P278.57 billion, allowing the BTr to capture an initial volume of P192.71 billion during the auction, alone.

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pag-IBIG offers promo rates on home loans
1 day ago
Pag-IBIG Fund is offering promo rates on home loans of as low as 4.985 percent per annum until the end of the year, in a move...
Business
fbfb
Foreign borrowings surge to $6.84 billion in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Foreign borrowings by the national government approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more than doubled to $6.84 billion...
Business
fbfb
DTI grants automatic PS license renewal
By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will automatically renew the Philippine Standard licenses of manufacturers expiring...
Business
fbfb
Pivot
By Francis J. Kong | July 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The word “Pivot” began to build popularity in different social circles.
Business
fbfb
BDO warns vs SIM card scams
July 19, 2020 - 12:00am
BDO Unibank cautions against scammers who use SIM cards to deceive and steal their victims’ money.
Business
fbfb
Latest
PSE approves REIT IPO of Ayala Land
By Iris Gonzales | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. has approved the initial public offering of Ayala Land Inc.’s AREIT Inc., the first real estate investment trust or REIT to be listed in the PSE.
40 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Economic stimulus bills get top priority in Congress
By Czeriza Valencia | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Congress is expected to prioritize pending stimulus bills meant to revive the pandemic-beaten economy once it resumes session later this month, according to acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua.
40 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Permanent CDO issued to CROWD1 Asia Pacific
By Iris Gonzales | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a permanent cease and desist order on CROWD1 Asia Pacific Inc.
40 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Is it a strong peso or a weak dollar?
By Wilson Sy | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
In last week’s article, we showed how the Philippine peso and the Chinese yuan strengthened against the US dollar.
40 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Lightning strikes again
By Boo Chanco | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
It was a terribly emotional week that made me experience another lightning strike on ABS-CBN.
40 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with