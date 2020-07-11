COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Century Properties Group pre-sells P6.1 billion in 6 months
(The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate development firm Century Properties Group (CPG) posted P6.1 billion in reservation sales for the first half of 2020, equivalent to 1,925 homes or 651 condominium units under its in-city vertical developments business and 1,274 house and lot units under its affordable housing brand.

Amid challenges in the property market caused by the Taal Volcano eruption and the coronavirus pandemic early this year, CPG’s reservation sales improved from P2.96 billion in the first quarter to P3.16 billion in the second quarter as a result of the company’s digitalization efforts that transformed the home buying process into a safe, contactless and convenient experience for its customers.

“Century Properties was quick to adapt to digital selling and contactless transactions that generated healthy reservation sales for the first half of 2020. From an investment standpoint, real estate is more stable and safe in the long term, and it’s a hard asset that you can use,” said CPG president and CEO Marco Antonio.

“But the new normal has also changed people’s perspectives. More than purchasing for investment returns, buyers are also starting to appreciate the value of home ownership to protect the health and wellbeing of their families,” he said.

Even with the positive sales momentum, majority of which is expected to accrue to the company’s 2021 earnings, CPG said it continues to exercise business prudence given that the lockdowns halted construction activity for three months and the country is still combating the pandemic.

“We are also keeping a close watch on market conditions in the property industry and the banking sector to get timing indications for next project launches,” Antonio added.

Now on its 34th year in the real estate industry, CPG has sold 94 percent of 14,945 units in its multi-tower condominium projects at the Residences at Commonwealth in Quezon City, the Resort Residences at Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga; Acqua Private Residences in Mandaluyong City; and Azure Urban Resort Residences in Parañaque City.

CPG’s expansion into horizontal affordable housing in 2017 to help address the country’s housing backlog has allowed it to roll out six master planned communities totaling 104 hectares in North Luzon and Calabarzon.

Under the brand PHirst Park Homes and in partnership with Mitsubishi Corp., CPG’s affordable housing business has so far launched 9,820 house and lot units with P16.6 billion in sales value in Tanza, Cavite; San Pablo and Calamba, Laguna; Pandi, Bulacan; and Lipa and Nasugbu in Batangas.

