How Toyota stays resilient for Filipino employees, customers amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) ushered 2020 as a leader of the local automotive industry’s recovery. With the crisis and challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, TMP proved that it is indeed an industry leader even during such unprecedented times.

“Challenging times present opportunities to come back better and stronger, to review current processes and find improvements, to constantly provide ever better products and services, and to make our team members’, customers’, and partners’ lives safer and more convenient,” said TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto.

TMP not only stays strong and resilient for the thousands of its Filipino employees, but also stays innovative and considerate for its countless customers. More importantly, the company also does its part in supporting frontliners in their tireless fight against the novel coronavirus 2019.

This is a showcase of TMP’s strengths and qualities that promise the Toyota Sure Advantage.

1. Great value in giving back to its customers

Toyota has always been known for its great value and quality, making it a top choice among Filipinos. During the crisis, Toyota has placed great value in their customers as way of giving back.

Since the beginning of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), as well as throughout the various shifts to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) and General Community Quarantine (GCQ), the company has extended its payment terms for customers.

Toyota Financial Services Philippines has released the payment guidelines and this can be viewed at www.toyotafinancial.ph. To know the latest on terms and services, Toyota customers can visit https://toyota.com.ph/news/ToyotaAdvisory, wherein TMP posts its updates and advisories regularly.

All Toyota vehicles nationwide with warranty coverage and scheduled Periodic Maintenance Service within the quarantine period will be given a 60-day grace period after the quarantine is lifted.

2. Doing its part in the fight against COVID-19

Photo Release TMP has allocated 49 vehicles to various government hospitals, local government units, and other volunteer groups to transport frontliners and healthcare workers.

To help the nation cope with the challenges of the pandemic, Toyota has supported the Department of Transportation’s “Free Ride for Health Workers Program.”

Through Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), an independent, non-profit organization aimed to enable mobility for all, the company has provided just-in-time transportation services for medical frontliners of Philippine General Hospital.

Under this free-of-charge mobility support, up to 10 connected and sanitized shuttles are provided around the clock to cater to the different shifts of the workers to ease their burden. The shuttles will also be installed with air purifiers and disposable seat covers replaced periodically, in addition to being frequently cleansed.

In keeping with guidelines for social distancing, passenger seating capacity will be observed accordingly; while drivers and cleaning crew will don personal protective equipment as well.

As a true driver for mobility in the country, TMP has further allocated 49 vehicles to various government hospitals, local government units, and other volunteer groups to transport frontliners and healthcare workers.

3. Technology that matters in the time of coronavirus

During the quarantine period that halted most of our daily activities, TMP is quick to recognize the changing needs of its customers.

The company launched MyToyota PH, a must-have, digital tool that makes owning and maintaining a Toyota worry-free and more convenient for all customers, especially in the new normal.

Using the digital platform MyToyota.ph, Toyota owners can book their service appointments safely anytime, anywhere. They can also send messages to their dealers about their booked appointments, as well as receive reminders prior to appointments. Other features include managing all Toyota vehicles in one account, getting smart suggestions, and accessing Toyota’s website and social pages.

To start using MyToyota PH, go to http://mytoyota.ph, create an account and register vehicles. More details can be read here: https://toyota.com.ph/news/mytoyota-launch.

4. Fulfilling ownership amid the new normal

As Metro Manila and most provinces nationwide shifted to GCQ, businesses have been allowed to reopen, while ensuring the safety of all customers and employees.

To provide hassle free-services and fulfilling ownership amid the new normal, Toyota Motor Philippines, together with its dealer network, has prepared new SOPs and comprehensive precautionary measures in accordance with the Department of Health and World Health Organization protocols, such as:

Temperature check of customers and employees

Regular disinfection of the entire facility, with higher frequency for common areas

Strict observance of social distancing by changing the layout of showrooms and service reception areas and controlling the number of persons inside the facility at any given time

Encouraging customers to set appointments prior to going to the dealership

For vehicle servicing, only confirmed appointments will be accommodated

Photo Release Toyota Motor Philippines, together with its dealer network, has prepared new SOPs and comprehensive precautionary measures.

TMP has also launched https://toyota.com.ph/hereforyou, a dedicated webpage containing regular updates on dealer openings, the latest COVID-related news and announcements, and links to other inquiries of customers.

While you wait for your dealer to restart operation, you can still check your dream car in the comfort and safety of their homes via https://toyota.com.ph/vehicles.

5. Quality, durability, reliability — always

With all of Toyota’s proactive efforts, flexible adjustments and innovative solutions, its loyal customers and even new ones, will be assured that the country’s leading car company will always provide quality, durability and reliability no matter the situation everyone is facing.

“The new normal will take a while to get used to but together we can overcome this. We are working hard to prepare our dealerships and ensuring that everyone will be safe upon their visit. We look forward to serving our valued customers again. See you in our dealerships!” Okamoto concluded.

To know more about Toyota Sure Advantage, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/tsa. Also follow Toyota’s official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter).