COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
AC Energy issues $60 million green bonds
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — AC Energy Inc. has topped up its senior green bonds with a fresh issuance of $60 million via private placement to fund renewable energy expansion in the region.

The bonds have a term of five years due 2024. This brought the total green bond issuance to $470 million, consisting of $360 million due 2024 and $110 million due 2029. Issued by wholly owned subsidiary AC Energy Finance International Limited, the green bonds were issued under AC Energy’s $1-billion medium term note program established in 2019.

“AC Energy’s green bonds further strengthen our liquidity and enable us to continue scaling up our renewable investments despite the challenging environment,” AC Energy president and chief executive officer Eric Francia said.

 “We are committed to transition to a low carbon portfolio and work towards our goal of reaching 5,000 MW of renewables capacity by 2025,” he added. As of the end of March, AC Energy had allocated around $455 million to 11 renewable energy projects spanning Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, with a combined capacity of around 1,600 megawatts (MW).

These include investments in new greenfield projects onshore and in Vietnam as well as the acquisition of additional stakes in renewable energy projects in the Philippines. AC Energy currently has 180 MW of solar projects under construction in the Philippines, and over 200 MW of solar and wind projects being constructed in Vietnam. “We are pleased to see the significant deployment of AC Energy’s green bond in various renewable projects. We continue to find ways to support the company’s expansion into renewables across the region,” said Michael Barrow, Asian Development Bank Private Sector Operations Department director general. For the latest green bonds, the private placement was priced in line with current market prices as AC Energy locked in competitive rates in the midst of challenging market conditions.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. was appointed as dealer for the bonds. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance eligible green projects in accordance with AC Energy’s green bond framework. AC Energy first launched its green bonds in January 2019, which were the first Climate Bond Initiative-certified US dollar denominated green bonds listed in Southeast Asia, anchored by investments from International Finance Corp. and the ADB. Subsequently in November of the same year, AC Energy raised $400 million through the first ever US dollar denominated fixed-for-life green bond issued globally. For the issuances,

AC Energy received global recognition as Best New Green Bond Issuer from London-based International Finance, and from Hong Kong’s The Asset for Best Green Bond and Best Issuer for Sustainable Finance (Corporate) in the Philippines. Additionally, the company’s perpetual green bond was awarded Best Corporate Bond in Asia Pacific by The Banker during its Deals of the Year Awards 2020.

AC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus foreign borrowings balloon to $7.76 billion as July starts
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
As revenues sustained their drop into June, just as the economy reopens, the government has persistently borrowed to meet...
Business
fbfb
Over 70% of PEZA firms enjoying tax perks back to business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
With quarantine controls eased, companies in the country's biggest economic zone operator have started restarting busine...
Business
fbfb
COVID releases hit P375 billion — DBM
1 day ago
The national government has released almost P375 billion in funds for the implementation of measures against the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Duterte to call Congress to special session as stimulus deadlock starts to resolve
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
President Duterte is now ready to ask Congress to hold a special session to tackle a much-needed economic stimulus bill as...
Business
fbfb
BOP posts higher surplus
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The country's balance of payments posted a surplus for the second straight month, hitting a 16-month high of $2.43 billion...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No funds for economic stimulus bills — NEDA
1 hour ago
The executive branch yesterday stood its ground that the economic stimulus packages proposed by Congress – including...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government secures $7.76 billion foreign loans, grants for COVID measures
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government has so far secured $7.76 billion in loans and grants from foreign lenders to finance measures that address...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
BIR, BOC collections down in H1
1 hour ago
The government’s tax revenues saw an improvement last June, but still remained lower year-on-year in the first half...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lufthansa shelves $40 million expansion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Lufthansa Technik Philippines has suspended the construction of its $40-million hangar expansion in Pasay City to preserve...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Oriental Petroleum marks new chapter on its 50th year
1 hour ago
Oriental Petroleum and Minerals Corp. concluded last June 25 its annual stockholders’ meeting the first one held by...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with