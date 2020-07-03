COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PCCI wants government to ease restrictions on air travel
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — The largest business organization in the country is urging the government to heed the call of airline operators to ease international and local business travel restrictions as such would benefit even small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In a statement yesterday, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the Cabinet economic cluster should consider the petition of the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) to gradually phase out the quota for international passenger arrival, resume scheduled international flights for business travel, and allow selected local air travel.

PCCI said the government should also explore the possibility of entering into bilateral arrangements with selected countries to fast-track processing for non-leisure travels, and reopen select tourist destinations in the country to international tourism as proposed by ACAP.

“A status quo could prove fatal not only to the airline operators but to airline suppliers and the whole air transport supply reliant on continuing to deliver new equipment and supplying spare parts and maintenance services, as well as enterprises, a number of which are SMEs that provision each flight – manufacturers and/or suppliers of food products, cutlery, sanitary paper, water, blankets, cleaning and maintenance services, etc. These SME suppliers of goods and services are dependent on the operation of the aircrafts to remain in business,” PCCI president Benedicto Yujuico said.

He said easing restrictions for business travelers could be done while putting in place protocols on health, safety and documentation.

“We understand a sufficient number of testing and quarantine facilities have been set up in international airports. At the same time, the IATF-EID is also looking at allowing passengers to take their COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)  test abroad one to two days before their departure,” he said.

As an active member of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the International Chamber of Commerce, he said the PCCI could help in securing a letter of invitation to establish the nature of travel of business people.

As PCCI supports the continued operation of local airlines, the group endorsed the proposal of ACAP for the IATF-EID to prioritize Philippine carriers mounting direct or connecting flights in international airports in the country in the allocation of quota for non-leisure travelers.

“This Philippine air carriers-first allocation should be extended to foreign business travelers once restriction on business travel is lifted,” Yujuico said.

He said it would be easy to monitor implementation of health and safety protocols in the aviation sector as it is easy to track the movement of travelers and even workers from the purchase of tickets to the entry into airports, embarkation and disembarkation from the aircraft and departure from the airport.

The aviation industry is among the hardest hit sectors by the community quarantines implemented in the country to curb the spread of the virus.

The International Air Transport Association estimates revenue losses of Philippine carriers and tourism would reach over $4 billion, and 570,000 jobs in the sector would be at risk this year.

Carriers Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines have so far, let go of over 700 workers.

ACAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus foreign borrowings balloon to $7.76 billion as July starts
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
As revenues sustained their drop into June, just as the economy reopens, the government has persistently borrowed to meet...
Business
fbfb
Over 70% of PEZA firms enjoying tax perks back to business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
With quarantine controls eased, companies in the country's biggest economic zone operator have started restarting busine...
Business
fbfb
COVID releases hit P375 billion — DBM
1 day ago
The national government has released almost P375 billion in funds for the implementation of measures against the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Duterte to call Congress to special session as stimulus deadlock starts to resolve
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
President Duterte is now ready to ask Congress to hold a special session to tackle a much-needed economic stimulus bill as...
Business
fbfb
BOP posts higher surplus
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The country's balance of payments posted a surplus for the second straight month, hitting a 16-month high of $2.43 billion...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP resumes surveys after Q2 suspension
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The surveys pertaining to the outlook of Filipino consumers on the country’s future economic conditions as well as the overall sentiment and prospects of businesses are expected to resume this quarter after...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Stock market index declines 20% in H1
By Iris Gonzales | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Stock Exchange index has dropped 20.6 percent in the first half of the year, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange. PSE president and chief executive officer Ramon Monzon said the index...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
AC Energy issues $60 million green bonds
By Danessa Rivera | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
AC Energy Inc. has topped up its senior green bonds with a fresh issuance of $60 million via private placement to fund renewable energy expansion in the region.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Digital identity
By Boo Chanco | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The big project in NEDA Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua’s presentation at last week’s Carlos P. Romulo Foundation sponsored webinar is our national ID.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Our country’s digital history
By Roberto R. Romulo | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
In the year 2000, then president Joseph Ejercito Estrada signed Executive Order 264 merging the National Information Technology Council and the Electronic Commerce Promotion Council to form ITECC.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with