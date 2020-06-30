COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The dismal tax take due to the pandemic forced the government to turn to more borrowings and raise cash for programs meant to counter the effects of coronavirus disease-2019.
STAR/ File
Government debt nears P9 trillion in end-May
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Borrowings of the Duterte government to finance a costly pandemic fightback continued to translate to more debts in May when liabilities ballooned to nearly P9 trillion.

Obligations rose 3.4% month-on-month in end-May to a new record-high of P8.89 trillion, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Tuesday. Since the start of the year, debt accumulated faster by 15%. 

Broken down, both domestic and external debts rose on a monthly basis, although the latter increased faster than the former. That said, peso continued to account for the bulk of liabilities, holding 67.9% share, while the balance of 32.1% were held by their foreign counterparts.

“The P290.44 billion or 3.4% increment from the end-April level was primarily due to the increased reliance on government securities issuance and external loan availments to fund COVID-19 response amid a sharp drop in revenue collections,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Revenues plunged 16.1% in the first five months as businesses were shuttered and consumers pulled back from spending during the pandemic. The dismal tax take forced the government to turn to more borrowings and raise cash for programs meant to counter the effects of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

Those borrowings have slowly trickled in at the height of borrowings in April but persisted in May and have started showing in government books. For instance, peso debts went up 2.9% month-on-month to P6.03 trillion, figures showed.

The increase was mainly a result of a 3.1% uptick in Treasury bonds and bills issued during the period amounting to P2.86 trillion, which was partially offset by some debt payments.

T-bonds and T-bills were sold every week by the government to generate funds. The securities allow their holders to gain interest paid by the government for lending their money. In terms of maturities, T-bonds have longer payment terms than T-bills which are only payable within three, six or 12 months.

Apart from bond issuances, the government and its agencies also loaned some funds amounting to P300.95 billion, unchanged from April. A huge part of these loans represented the central bank’s P300-billion cash infusion last March coursed through purchases of Treasury securities. The amount is payable within three months, but can be renewed for another quarter.

However, the larger increase of 4.4% from previous month was recorded by foreign obligations which reached P2.86 trillion in end-May. Treasury said a total of P114.01 billion in loans were credited last month, increasing external liabilities.

In addition, a slightly weaker peso made existing debts more expensive by P7.65 billion from their level in April, data showed. The peso averaged P50.585 to a dollar last month against the P50.444 used in April to compute for the value of debt.

Breaching the P9-trillion mark is already inevitable. The Duterte administration signed up for $7.18 billion in foreign loans and bonds as of June 25. Of the total amount, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III had said $2.26 billion had been credited and were already spent for COVID-19 response.

The budget deficit, which indicates the government spends beyond its means, is also expected to peak to P1.612 trillion this year, which will only be bridged by more borrowings.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHL GOVERNMENT DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Globe embarks on 'aggressive' cell site building ahead of third telco entry
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
The plan by the Ayala-led telco provider comes as the Dito Telecommunity is expected to have its technical launch in Jul...
Business
fbfb
Breakdowns can CREATE breakthroughs
By Novelyn Jose | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Have you ever been in so-called “survival mode” where what would matter most is just getting through the day?
Business
fbfb
‘Philippines sinks into recession’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
A deeper economic slump looms in the second quarter, with gross domestic product contracting by as much as 6.7 percent due...
Business
fbfb
GCash to charge convenience fee
By Richmond Mercurio | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Card payment partners of mobile wallet GCash will charge a minimal convenience fee of 2.58 percent for cash-in via MasterCard/Visa bank card services starting July 6.
Business
fbfb
Urgent pleas for help by MSMEs
By Rey Gamboa | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Quite a number of pleas for help are coming in from the micro, small and medium enterprise sector.
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Fruitas earnings up 41% in first quarter but pandemic still a threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Listed food stall operator Fruitas Holdings Inc. on Tuesday reported "strong sales" in the first three months despite disruptions...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
BSP earnings down 24% to P9.9 billion in 1st quarter
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The net income of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas dropped by 24.5 percent to P9.9 billion in the first quarter from P13.13...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
T-bills fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Rates for short-term government securities plunged yesterday following the central bank’s surprise 50-basis-point rate...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Index retreats on lingering COVID jitters
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The stock market slumped yesterday on lingering coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 jitters.
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
ADB OKs $26.5 million loan for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a new $26.5 million loan for the Philippines to enable its local government units...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with