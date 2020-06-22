COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Fitch Ratings
AFP
2020 gov't infrastructure spending seen higher than originally thought
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 6:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government infrastructure spending this year would be reduced, but not as much as originally thought, putting the economy on a stronger footing ahead of an expected recovery next year crucial for the country’s credit rating.

According to their latest assumptions dated May 27, the economic managers see the Duterte administration disbursing P775.1 billion for capital outlays, 26.2% down from last year’s P1.05 trillion.

The projected amount for 2020 however was a little bigger than the P725.1 billion programmed last May 12. As a proportion of economic output, capital outlays would account for 4% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from the original forecast of 3.8%, but still down from 5.4% achieved last year. 

The larger amount set aside for infrastructure accounts for the wider deficit seen this year, which at least one credit rating agency said is acceptable given the current pandemic. From the previously revised deficit cap of 8.1% of GDP, the budget gap is now seen to hit 8.4% of GDP this year.

“It’s only marginally higher than what the government has announced recently in terms of the revision. At this point, just the number that the government has announced does not change our view on the rating or the outlook…,” said Sagarika Chandra, associate director for sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

“We’re already factoring in a slightly higher deficit into our assessment,” she said in a webinar.

At the height of state-initiated lockdowns last May 8, Fitch reversed course and pulled back its outlook for the Philippines’ BBB rating back to “stable” from “positive,” which would have meant an upgrade was likely over the next two years. 

A “stable” forecast meant no rating movements are likely over the same period. Credit ratings measure an entity's ability to pay its debts, with the "A" rating being the highest. For the Philippines, a higher rating can help the government borrow money from foreign investors at lower interest rates.

Apart from a “gradual reduction” in budget deficit and debt levels however, Chandra said a rebound on economic growth would be determine the movement of the government’s creditworthiness going forward.

As something the Duterte administration has refused to dramatically cut down, Infrastructure spending is seen to figure on a GDP growth recovery of up to 9% next year. “But ultimately it will really depend on how fast the economy recovers from this pandemic,” Chandra said.

Apart from larger spending on infrastructure, the economic managers earlier unveiled a bigger 2021 budget than what was projected last May 12. From P4.1 trillion, which was nearly unchanged for this year, next year’s outlay is pegged at P4.34 trillion, accounting for higher infrastructure spending of main infrastructure agencies, the public works and transportation departments.

The deficit, as a percentage of GDP, is programmed to go down from 8.4% in 2020, 6.6% in 2021 and 5% in 2022.

“For the moment, our stable outlook does factor in a kind of reduction in deficit and debt levels from next year onwards and the current widening of deficit for this year doesn’t materially change our view on the rating or the outlook,” Chandra said.

FITCH RATINGS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Governance fundamentals
By Boo Chanco | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
As our government muddles through its coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 response, it is becoming clear that our problem is poor management.
Business
fbfb
BSP: Wirecard scammers using BDO, BPI for cover-up
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Perpetrators of a scandal involving Germany-based digital financial technology leader Wirecard AG are only using the names...
Business
fbfb
Robinhood traders
By Wilson Sy | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The evolution of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 into a pandemic has resulted in many unprecedented developments for the global economy and the stock market. Among the unique phenomena that occurred during...
Business
fbfb
POGOs closing down due to pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Five Philippine offshore gaming operators and at least 10 of their local service providers have closed down in recent weeks as a result of the difficult business environment brought about by the coronavirus disease...
Business
fbfb
BSP probes 'spurious' documents tying BDO, BPI to accounting scandal
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
“We are currently investigating the matter,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said in a text message when sought...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Scandal-hit Wirecard says missing 1.9 billion euros likely 'gone'
By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Philippine banks were dragged into the issue when "spurious" bank documents showed the money was being held in local acc...
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Aboitiz to raise P9.55 billion for thermal power expansion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The funding will be sourced through retail fixed-rate bonds to be offered from June 19 to 26.
Business
fbfb
8 hours ago
AMLC ready to assist on Wirecard fund search
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Currently, the central bank's investigation has centered on the falsified bank documents that made it appear that the money...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
No plan to revise CARS program, says DTI
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The volume of vehicles required to be produced under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy program will remain...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Philippine economy seen contracting by 10% in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Deutsche Bank expects the Philippine economy to contract by a sharp 10 percent in the second quarter due to the business shutdowns...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with