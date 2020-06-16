COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the livestock group has reported that funds are now needed to start repopulating the swine industry.
DA allots P400 million to restock hogs
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has alloted an initial P400 million to restock hogs amid the African swine fever which has so far killed nearly 300,000 pigs in the country.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the livestock group has reported that funds are now needed to start repopulating the swine industry.

“I want to give focus on that so that we can immediately mobilize our funds and released P200 million each to CALABARZON and Central Luzon for restocking for hog raising,” Dar said.

“We will be giving out piglets.  Our priority are community cooperatives, followed by backyard hog raisers,” he said.

In the Philippines, a total of 293,973 pigs have already been killed since the outbreak started in August 2019.

As of the latest data from the government, there are 4,427 cases of ASF in the country.

Further, Dar said the department would also help big commercial farms in terms of providing loans with low interest rates to boost the swine industry.

The ASF, as well as the pandemic, has recently pushed up the prices of pork.

“Our hog inventory here in Luzon has gone down, so hog raisers are suggesting if we can increase the suggested retail price for pork,” Dar said.

Based on latest market monitoring, pork kasim is now priced at P210 to P250 per kilo, way above its SRP of P190 per kilo.

The same goes with pork liempo now ranging from P240 to P280 per kilo when its SRP should only be at P225.

“They are now making a recommendation to the group looking at SRPs so it can be processed there and we will do the needed action,” Dar said.

